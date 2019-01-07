Briza is not worried if he has a child with dysmelia. He said: “I will accept it and take care of him or her. If I can’t manage on my own, I will seek support from my parents and siblings. And to people of determination, my advice to them is be strong, be ready and be brave to face the challenges of life. Don’t lose hope. Keep on fighting. You are not alone in this battle. God will give you the strength to carry on.”