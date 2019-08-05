Indian skipper Virat Kohli carries huge responsibility on his shoulders in this World Cup. Image Credit: Reuters

Teamwork at its best

I would like to congratulate those who helped in the stranded passenger train rescue operation in India (“Mumbai braces for more rain: Flights disrupted, hundreds stuck on train”, gulf News, July 28). The operation was carried out by multiple agencies, together, to rescue more than 600 passengers on board the Mahalaxmi Express passenger train. The people involved deserve to be applauded for their success. The train was stranded near Vanganai in the Thane district, due to the flooding of the railway track following heavy trains.

Thus rescue of the stranded train passengers finally ended the agonising wait of their families and friends. It was a timely and difficult rescue operation carried out by teams of National Disaster Response force (NDRF), fire brigade, Railways, the Maharashtra Police, and other officials that worked together. It was tough and undulating terrain. The train was surrounded by water and there were many passengers, young and old, who were in the train at that time.

Congratulations to all the people involved for their exemplary efforts. This remarkable operation displayed the triumph of the human will and has proved that a lot can be achieved if people unite and work for the greater good.

From Mr. Ramesh G. Jethwani

Bangaluru, India

Tricky Indian politics

This letter is with reference to the disqualification of three Members of Parliament, in the Indian state Karnataka (“Karnataka rebel MLAs move Supreme Court against disqualification order”, Gulf News, July 30). Now the speaker disqualifying three MLAs and the remaining 11 Congress MLAs is the latest development in Indian politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party should not hurry to form the government. Still, the condition is uncertain and we have been left in suspense. In case if the Speaker does not disqualify the members, the 14 people will continue in their parties unless and until parties will remove them too. Speculating for midterm elections by Congress and JDs both the parties lost their grip from the people of Karnataka because of the lack of governance in the past months. There is a tricky situation in Karnataka.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Political drama

Though the Speaker and the coalition partners in Karnataka State tried their best to prolong the fall of H. D. Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister of Karnataka, finally the Karnataka political drama has come to an end. Thankfully, the Speaker did not try any other trick and followed what was laid down in the Constitution. It would be nice if the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders would wait patiently and allow the Governor to act according

to our Constitution, and install a stable and working government for the welfare of the voters.

From Mr N. Hariharan

India

A dying career?

Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is meeting his supporters to inform them that he is still with the Congress Party. Though he has been shamed by the Punjab Chief Minister, he is left with no other alternative but to digest and continue with the Congress Party as no other party would be willing to take him under their wing, and spoil their chances of winning. I’m afraid, no television channel would also take him as a judge on their show. Hence it is better for him to keep his head low, to remain in the party.

From Ms Prema Viswanathan

UAE

Dynasty politics

According to a report, a 28-year-old electronics engineer from Pune has expressed his desire to apply for the top post of the century. He is right when he said that the Congress party needs a President, who is young but also young at heart. However, now that Priyanka Vadra is more active than her brother Rahul Gandhi, the crown may finally fall on her head shortly. Moreover, there is not even a single leader, who has the spine to fight against the Gandhi family, as most of the senior leaders are in favour of Vadra being crowned as the new President. Hence Gajanand Hosale cannot even dream of becoming a youth leader in any State.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

India

Indian cricket circus

A couple of years ago, when India toured Australia, we were mauled (“Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma spat: What is the future of the Indian cricket team?”, Gulf News, July 29). No sooner did the team arrived home, the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) fixed up the West Indies and we handsomely beat them. The public was very pleased. However India’s performance was forgotten. The team India which was received in Australia was easily forgotten. The stage is set for cricketer Virat Kholi and Rohit Sharma to play and rage havoc. The story of Indian cricket circus continues.

From Mr Ashok T.V

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Sharma and Kohli feud

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are stars of the Indian team and need to learn to work together. Having a split between the two strongest players is not good for the team and for the morale of the other players. This has been in the news for the last few days and it has caused concern among fans. There were stories about Anushka Sharma, wife of Kohli and her issues with Rohit Sharma. While both players are trying to succeed individually, and have their own records to maintain, they are a team first, and need to play well for the wellbeing of the country. I hope this rift ends in the coming days.

From Ms Sneha Gupta

Dubai

Entertainment Trumps all

US President Donald Trump’s intervening in rapper Asap Rocky’s case is appalling (“Asap Rocky goes on trial in Sweden, faces 2 years in jail”, Gulf News, July 30). Children are being detained and he has the time to comment on a celebrity issue. The trump administration has received a lot of flak for their border control ways. Instead of rectifying that and making conditions more suitable, he is bothered about a celebrity going to jail. Trump has proved to be a careless leader time and again.

From Mr Rual shah

UAE

Save fuel, switch off your engine

In my opinion mostly people who are driving their cars on the road can switch off their engine at long signals to save fuel (“Latest UAE fuel prices: August 2019”, gulf News, July 31). Even if they save fuel in small amount but that means you save quite of money at the end of the month. In my opinion in homes we can reduce unnecessary usage of water and electricity and save some money this can be seen even in our bill payments. I hope this idea is helpful.

From Mr Abdul Razzak

UAE

A respected leader

On July 25, the general elections took place in Pakistan. We as a nation made the choice to elect the cricket icon turned politician and philanthropist, Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister of the country. I’m not here to judge his governance and his Prime Ministership after a year. My faith, confidence in Khan is even stronger today than it was a year ago. My sole reason of writing this letter is to tell his opponents and the international readers that his recent trip to the US sums up all his achievements as Pakistan’ leader. He conducted himself with grace and integrity, not for himself, but for our nation. We Pakistanis can strongly feel our long lost pride being restored by our leader who talked about us and our country. We could not celebrate our first anniversary in the office in a better way. We are proud of our choice and our honest, corruption free Prime Minister.

From Ms Khaula Shahbaz Rao

UAE