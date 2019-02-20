After filling out all the questionnaires, I was given a queue number. A few minutes later, my number was called and the staff nurse started to ask the usual questions prior to donating blood. To satisfy my curiosity, I asked, “Apart from blood, what else can I donate at DBDC?” The nurse replied, “Platelets”. Not having enough background in the medical field, I was stunned to hear that a platelet donation exists. I then started asking questions and she gladly led me to a room where I was met by another staff member. He patiently answered all my questions and even informed me that the country is in need of platelet donors to treat those who are suffering from leukemia and individuals, even infants, diagnosed with any type of cancer. The next thing I know, I was already sitting in a nice, comfortable chair and ready to have my very first platelet donation.