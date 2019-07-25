Everything we know so far about the Abu Dhabi Toll gate

Image Credit: Supplied

What is the Abu Dhabi toll gate?

It is Abu Dhabi’s electronic toll system offered by the Department of Transport. The Abu Dhabi toll gate’s aim is to achieve a free flow traffic operation with no toll booths, no toll collectors, and no impact to traffic flow.

How much does crossing the Abu Dhabi Toll gate cost?

Each time your vehicle passes through a tolling point, an amount of Dh4 will be deducted from your prepaid toll account during peak hours and an amount of Dh2 during non-peak hours.

Is there a fee cap?

Yes. The daily maximum fee is capped at Dh16 per vehicle.

Location of toll gates

There are four toll gates:

-Sheikh Zayed Bridge

-Sheikh Khalifa Bridge

-Mussafah Bridge

-Al Maqta'a Bridge

Do I need to register?

All Abu Dhabi vehicles are automatically registered to the online system at no charge.

This official system launches on August 30, 2019. Account holders will automatically receive an SMS message stating their user-name and password for that account, so that they can add any additional vehicles to the registered account as required.

Vehicles outside of Abu Dhabi

For vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi, the owner must be registered in the system before crossing the toll gates. That can be done online on the Department of Transport’s website.

In case a vehicle which is not registered in the toll gate system crosses under the toll gates, the user will be given a grace period of ten business days, starting from the crossing time, to register in the system, otherwise a fine applies.

How to top up on credit

The account can be topped up through your e-wallet.

Exemptions

The law exempts ambulances, armed forces and civil defence vehicles, public buses, motorcycles, licensed taxis, authorised schoolbuses, passenger buses carrying at least 26 passengers, police and Ministry of Interior vehicles, electric vehicles and trailers from the tolls.

Fines

- Non-registered vehicles passing through the toll gate will be fined after the grace period - first ten working days after passing through the gate. Fines will be Dh100 for the first day (after grace period), Dh200 for the second day, Dh400 for the third day and so on up to a maximum of Dh10,000.

- Vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi without sufficient acount balance will be fined Dh50 per day after the grace period of ten business days.

- Tampering with vehicle license plates to avoid paying the toll will result in a fine of Dh10,000.