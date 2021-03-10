The Irish event will also see tonnes of restaurants offering discounts on food and drinks

Dubai: St. Patricks Day, which is also known as the ‘Feast of Saint Patrick’, is an Irish cultural and religious celebration held on March 17. Many observe the event by wearing green and enjoying a night out on the town. Plenty of Dubai venues will be celebrating this special day by hosting events with proper Irish snacks and beverages.

The Pointe will also be celebrating big by teaming up with Tourism Ireland to host a fun night of shows.

On 17 March, The Palm Fountain will join hundreds of iconic landmarks and sites across 55 countries around the world to light up in green as part of Tourism Ireland’s celebrations.

The Palm Fountain will sway to the tunes of the festivities’ signature track – Riverdance by Bill Whelan. The show will start at 7pm and will be repeated every hour.

The Palm Monorail will also light up in green as part of the celebrations.

Visitors to The Pointe can indulge in plenty of exciting St. Patrick’s Day dining options and happy hour offers across a variety of eateries including:

Hook & Cook

Enjoy a plate of fish and chips and enjoying a cold brew for Dh115 per person.

Kyo

For those fancying a 360 Japanese cultural experience, head to KYO to indulge in a sunset menu happy hour on March 17 3pm to 6pm for a great price on beverages and Japanese delicacies.

A Cappela

Treat the gang to a unique dining experience at A Cappella and enjoy happy hour drinks starting from Dh25.

Phantom House

For those who love to socialize, visit Phantom House at The Pointe and enjoy happy hour offers from 5pm.

Chicago Meatpackers

For a great night out, hit up Chicago Meatpackers restaurant and lounge for meat-focused cuisine and enjoy happy hour offers from 5pm to 7.30pm, with Dh35 on selected drinks.

More about the Palm Fountain

The Palm Fountain was officially inaugurated on Thursday at the Point Palm Jumeirah. The Palm Fountain has broken the record for the world’s largest fountain with 7,327 square meters, moving the Dubai Mall Fountain to second place.

The Palm Fountain hosts 20 shows with five different performances running daily between sunset to midnight (from 7pm to 12am) swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more. Each show will last for three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes.

Spread over 14,000 sqft of seawater, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights. It also circulates water from the sea directly without the need for a water tank or filtration equipment.

The fountain features a high-performance audio system consisting of 86 speakers on both sides. The attraction is the only multicoloured fountain in Dubai and is a celebration of Dubai’s resurgence. Tickets to attend are free to the public upon registration via the website PlatinumList.

Key info:

Location: East and West promenade of The Pointe

Price: Free