Here are all the events in Dubai over the 5-day long weekend

Fireworks at The Beach, JBR [File image used for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Also in this package UAE cabinet approves national holidays for public and private sector

National Day weekend is just over a week away and Dubai Media Office announced all the events you could enjoy in the emirate during the long weekend. Here's what you should know:

Concerts

Music fans can enjoy live entertainment as regional icons from the UAE including Balqees, Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Amri, Eida Al Menhali and Mohamed Al Shehhi along with Kuwaiti star Essa Al Marzouq perform a series of free-to-attend concerts at La Mer, the beachfront destination by Meraas and Global Village:

Concerts at La Mer:

29 November: Eida Al Menhali at 9:00 pm

1 December: Balqees and Essa Al Marzouq at 9:00 pm

2 December: Hussain Al Jassmi at 9:00 pm

Concert at Al Seef:

6 December: Mohamed Al Shehhi at 9:00 pm

The concerts at La Mer and Al Seef are being organised in collaboration with DFRE’s Strategic Partner Meraas.

Concert at Global Village:

2 December: Hamad Al Amri at 9:00 pm

Fireworks

Join in the National Day celebrations and watch the festivities take to the skies over Dubai, thanks to a dazzling display of fireworks organised by DFRE. Visitors can watch the spectacle at the following locations and timings:

1 & 2 December

La Mer - 8:30 pm

Al Seef - 8:00 pm

The Beach - 9:00 pm

2 December

The Pointe - 8:00 pm

Global Village: 9:00 pm

UAE National Day Celebrations at Dubai Airports

27 November, 1 and 2 December

Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport will host many activities on the occasion of National Day. At a special event for staff at Terminal 3 of Dubai International on 27 November, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance will deliver a speech on tolerance, followed by traditional dances by Emirati children, and other activities. Traditional bands will perform at both Dubai International Dubai Airport and Al Maktoum International airports on 1 and 2 December while passengers will be greeted with giveaways.

“Faces of the Nation”

2 December, Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall to watch a one-of-a-kind IMAGINE show titled “Faces of the Nation” in celebration of UAE National Day, as the mall celebrates the Year of Tolerance by highlighting the values of co-existence and peace among people from varying cultures and religions who have made this country their home. The “Faces of the Nation” campaign invites people to share their pictures through #FacesoftheNation pictures collected at the mall and online, will form part of the specially curated IMAGINE show that will be held at 8pm and 10pm. Two special fireworks displays will be held right after each IMAGINE show. Shoppers can also celebrate the UAE’s heritage at a packed schedule of events including the traditional Ayala dance performances that will be held at Festival Bay from 2:00pm onwards.

Traditional Bands

29 November - 3 December at participating malls

(There will be no performances on 30 November due to Commemoration Day)

Enjoy the music and performances by traditional bands from the UAE featuring dances like Ayala, Razfa and Liwa at the following locations:

2 December - The Dubai Mall

29 November, 1 and 2 December - Al Nakheel Mall

29 November and 1, 2 and 3 December - City Walk, The Outlet Village, Box Park, City Centre Midrif City Centre Deira, Mall Of Emirates and Dubai Festival City.

Other activations

UAE National Day celebrations at Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain

1 to 3 December

In celebration of UAE National Day, Burj Khalifa will stage a special LED light show and The Dubai Fountain will be aglow with special shows daily at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

“Legacy of our Ancestors”

30 November to 2 December, The Dubai Mall:

The event aims to create an engaging UAE National Day activation that is unique to The Dubai Mall under the theme “Legacy of our Ancestors”. Activations will include flags, scarves and magnet pin giveaways throughout the three days of the event, as well as a performance by a traditional band on 2 December.

Bluewaters, La Mer, Al Seef, Box Park, City Walk, The Beach, Last Exit and The Outlet Village

29 and 30 November, and 1 and 2 December

In addition to watching fireworks on 1 and 2 December at Al Seef and La Mer, as well as concerts at La Mer on 29 November, 1 and 2 December, give your kids a memorable day out at these family destinations by Meraas, as a host of activities await them across the four days of celebrations including arts and crafts, face painting, Arabic clay pot painting, and much more.

Founding Fathers Exhibition

Until 31 December, Etihad Museum

Witness the UAE’s rich legacy captured in photographs at the new Founding Fathers exhibition at Etihad Museum. It is a display of memories that aims to introduce visitors to important periods in UAE’s history and is aligned with Dubai Culture’s efforts to raise awareness of the role that the Founding Fathers played in the development of the country. Organised by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, the Founding Fathers exhibition chronicles the country’s past and its ambitious evolution, commemorating the key moments that led to the Union’s establishment in December 1971.

Super Sports Run 10 Miler 2

29 November, Meydan