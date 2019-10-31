Dubai: The UAE cabinet has approved unified national holidays in the year 2019 and 2020 for public and private sectors on Thursday.
All ministries and federal offices have been asked to abide with the approved holiday calendar for year 2019 and 2020. In March, the Cabinet had issued a decree to enforce the unification of holidays for employees in the public and private sectors in the country.
Remaining Public holidays 2019:
The Prophet's Birthday (November 9 - Saturday)
Commemoration Day: (1 December - Sunday)
National Day: (2-3 December - Monday, Tuesday)
Public holidays 2020:
New Year: (1 January 2020)
Eid Al Fitr: (29 Ramadan-3 Shawwal)
Arafat Day: (9 Dhu al Hijjah)
Eid Al Adha: (10-12 Dhu al Hijjah)
Hijri New Year: (23 August)
The Prophet's Birthday (October 29)
Commemoration Day: (1 December)
National Day: ( 2-3 December)
The final calendar dates of some of these holidays is based on moon-sightings and will be confirmed closer to the date.