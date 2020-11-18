As the UAE celebrates its 49th National Day, here's where you can go to watch fireworks

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: There isn't much else that beats watching firework displays over the city of Dubai. This year, the UAE is gearing up to celebrate its 49th National Day with a three-day holiday and five-day-long weekend with plenty of things to do and celebrations across the country.

This year, events will look slightly different, with smaller crowds and social distancing measures in place.

Here's where and how you can watch the UAE National Day Fireworks in Dubai.

(We will continue updating this list, as and when more firework shows are announced)

Dubai Festival City Mall

The Creekside location will be hosting a magical firework display and an Arabic-themed ‘Imagine’ water and laser show. There will be two fireworks shows. One at 9pm and one at 11pm. Retailers participating in the celebration include Al Fanar, Chilli’s, Peppermill, Famous Dave’s, Five Guys, Nandos, Semsom, Turkish Village, Joe’s Crab Shack and the Intercontinental Hotel, all of which have great views of the show. Due to the exceptional circumstances this year, visitors will be required to pre-book at the restaurants to enjoy the fireworks. Outdoor access to the Festival Bay will be temporarily closed with no access for walk-in diners to ensure social distancing is being maintained and visitors are able to enjoy in a safe environment.

Other activities taking place across the mall including traditional Ayala dance performances and markets across the mall, as well as a historical-themed experience zone for families to interact and explore traditions of UAE culture to celebrate National Day, located in Festival Square.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, Promenade. Cost: You have to dine at a participating restaurant to enjoy the show. When: December 2 from 9pm onward

Palm Fountain

This Winter, head down to The Pointe, to witness The Palm Fountain come alive for National Day. The Guinness World Records title holder of World’s Largest Fountain will display a range of dazzling shows set to entertain visitors with some of the most beloved tunes, on the sidelines of some of the most anticipated milestones of the season.

On December 1, showcase your Emirati pride this 49th UAE National Day at The Pointe while witnessing a special UAE National Day Show inspired by the resilient spirit of Dubai by Emirati composer, Ihab Darwish including a live orchestra and a firework show at 9pm. Enjoy offers and promotions from selected restaurants.