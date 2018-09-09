Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation received a Dh5 million donation from Lulu Group International, to support its humanitarian initiatives in the flood-ravaged southern Indian state of Kerala.

The donation will be used to aid the Foundation’s humanitarian assistance, alleviating the plight of people affected by the recent devastating floods.

The Dh5 million cheque was received by Mohammad Haji Al Khoori, Director General of Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi from Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group International.

Applauding the generous contribution, Al Khoori, said: “This donation demonstrates the commitment of the citizens and residents of the UAE in supporting various humanitarian causes. It also reiterates the confidence placed by the international community in the UAE’s humanitarian domain.

On his part, Rupawala appreciated the active role of foundation in the humanitarian sector, running successful relief and development projects in more than 90 countries across the world.

The foundation’s support for Kerala comes in response to the directives of the President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who ordered the formation of an emergency committee comprising representatives from the UAE’s humanitarian organisations — and supported by prominent Indian expatriates — to extend all possible help to the people of Kerala.