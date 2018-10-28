Dubai: Emirates Islamic on Sunday announced that it has contributed Dh8 million to Dubai Autism Centre. The contribution, provided through Emirates Islamic’s Charity Fund, will be used to fund the development of the centre’s new facilities that are built on an area of 91,000 square feet, the bank said in a press release. Awatif Al Harmoodi, general manager, Operational Governance, Emirates Islamic, said: “We hope our contribution will help in providing the required intervention and care to more children through the new centre.”