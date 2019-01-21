After spending most of her childhood in France, Mary (Saoirse Ronan) is arriving back to Scotland as an 18-year-old widow. There are concerns about her reappearance from half-brother, and temporary ruler, James (James McArdle) and Protestant cleric John Knox (David Tennant). Her Catholicism is instantly divisive as is her unwillingness to be spoken down to by the men who are beneath her. Her arrival also ruffles feathers in England and pits her against her cousin Elizabeth (Margot Robbie) who, without child, is being pressured to name an heir. Mary sees herself as the instant candidate with Elizabeth in hushed agreement but those that circle the two queens fear for the future and start to plot, setting off a chain of events that threatens to destroy the two women.