UK comedy troupe The Next Noise to bring the hit format to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Improv comedy troupe The Noise Next will bring a live version of the hit format ‘Whose Line is It Anyway?’ to the UAE from September 25 to 27. One of the UK’s most sought after comedy club headliners, the group will bring their own brand of off-the-cuff comedy, with performances in Manama, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

At the ‘Whose Line is It Anyway?’ show, the quarter will take audience suggestions and transform them into funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye.

The Noise Next Door have appeared on BBC One, BBC Three, ITV1, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 4, and have performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Al Murray and Harry Hill.

Performances are at the The British Club in Manama, Bahrain on September 25, Movenpick JBR, Dubai on September 26 and Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi on September 27.