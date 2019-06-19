He will be joined by Lloyd Langford, Maisie Adams and host Ed Gamble

Stand-up comedian Josh Widdicombe is coming to Dubai Opera on September 13. The UK funnyman will be joined by Lloyd Langford and Maisie Adam, with Ed Gamble playing host.

Widdicombe, who is also a television and radio personality, is best known for the Last Leg, Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated programme, as well as appearing on shows such as ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Have I Got News for You’ and a ‘League Of Their Own’.

He currently stars in his own BBC Three sitcom, ‘Josh’, which has three series to date.