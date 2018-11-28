The 47th UAE National Day weekend brings top-billed events to the country over the next few days. From free concerts by Arab artists including Fouad Abdul Wahed and Mohammad Al Shehhi to Bollywood’s Amit Trivedi crooning under the night sky, there is a plethora of activities to choose from — least of all the razzle dazzle of the fireworks.
If you are staying put for this long weekend, Gulf News tabloid! has you covered with the ultimate guide to all National Day events and entertainment.
Fireworks
Official fireworks display in Abu Dhabi
The spirit of the Union will come alive with fireworks displays in four locations on December 2 across Abu Dhabi: the Zayed Heritage Festival at 8pm; the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium at 8pm; at Madinat Zayed, Al Dahfra at 8pm and the Abu Dhabi Corniche at 9pm Cost Free
Yas Marina
The venue will stage three days of entertainment and activities, incorporating a heritage theme on the Yas Marina promenade, with theatre performances, roaming entertainment, heritage arts and crafts and creative face painting. There will also be football activations in collaboration with the Fifa World Cup and AFC Asian Football Cup and the fireworks.
If you’re in the vicinity, hit the Yas Marina Circuit to celebrate the UAE colours on December 2 as well with a range of activities for the whole family. Residents will get to enjoy free entertainment held at the North Grandstand, North Oasis and Drag Area. A highlight of the celebrations will be a firework display at 9pm that will light up the night sky above the circuit, while live music, car displays, a kartzone, a heritage village and more will entertain through the day.
Details: At Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi from December 1-3, from 3-7pm. Stage shows at 4pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm. The Let Your Colours Go event takes place from 2-9pm on December 2. Fireworks on December 2 at 9pm Cost Free
Global Village
It promises to be four days of fun at Global Village, starting November 30 with a spate of events to mark the UAE National Day. The Operetta — Zayed: Leader of the Humans will take place at the Main Stage from December 1 to 3, with a cast of more than 25 people as a dedication to the father and founder of the UAE, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Emirati star Hamad Al Ameri will also host a special concert at 9pm on December 2, also at the Main Stage.
Global Village will also host the UAE’s biggest gathering for the National Anthem recitation this year with the participation of more than 10,000 partners and thousands of guests on December 1 and 2 at 9pm. The anthem will be played out loud across the park’s internal speakers.
Another highlight at Global Village this year will be an interactive vending machine that gives guests the chance to win prizes by reciting the UAE National Anthem, which acts as the token to win gold coins. Thousands of guests are expected to be seen singing in front of it.
Visitors will also be able to participate in painting a 5-metre wide UAE flag with their finger prints. A walk through a Ribbon Maze decorated with thousands of ribbons in the colours of the UAE flag will also be an attraction. The entire park and its main corridors will be decorated with more than 50,000 UAE flags and more than 30,000 UAE flags and shawls will be distributed to guests.
Details: Global Village will extend its hours from 4pm until 1am from November 30 until December 2. On December 3, it will be open to all visitors instead of it being only a family day. Cost: Entry is Dh15
The Beach fireworks
The Beach will celebrate the UAE National Day weekend with live dance performances, roaming giant mascots, and two days of fireworks. Firework displays will take place on December 1 and 2 at 8pm, and live performances of Al Ayalah, the traditional dance of the UAE, over four 20-minute sessions every evening.
Details: Fireworks on December 1 and 2 at 8pm. Al Ayalah dancers from November 30 until December 3, from 6pm Cost: Free to attend.
Emirates Palace brings the sparkle
The Abu Dhabi hotel will be decorated in colours of the UAE flag, from its grand dome to the entryway fountains and grass lawns to mark the National Day. The highlight of the event will be the fireworks display on December 1 and 2. Emirates Palace will host several attractions inside the hotel, including a display of seven different kinds of dates, the chance to get up close and personal with the UAE’s national bird, the falcon, and traditional Al Ayalah dance performances. The Grand Dome area will also feature a children’s corner with educational and entertainment, alongside a new Louvre Abu Dhabi corner. Emirates Palace will also display a full size dhow replica as an artistic and cultural tribute to the UAE.
Details: November 30 to include children’s activities and face painting in the Dome from 12pm until 7pm. December 1 and 2 will see a 10-minute firework display at 8.30pm. The falcon display will take place at the Dome from 11am until 3pm, with the Emirati dancing at 4pm. Cost: Free
Live it up at La Mer
What is an evening out at La Mer without the trademark fireworks to celebrate the UAE National Day? Aside from a two-night fireworks spectacle, also head down to catch singers Fouad Abdul Wahed and Mohammad Al Shehhi who will host free public concerts. Separately, a seven-metre-long art work will be on display as well depicting the UAE flag.
Details: December 1 will see Fouad Abdul Wahed perform at 9.10pm, while December 2 will have Emirati star Mohammad Al Shehhi perform at the same time, just after the fireworks at 9pm. Cost: Free
Get festive at Festival Mall
Dubai Festival City Mall will host a series of events at Festival Bay from 2pm on December 2, including two special fireworks displays and a special Imagine light show.
Details: Fireworks on December 2 at 8pm and 10pm, right after the Imagine show. Cost: Free
Qasr Al Sultan experience
Celebrate the 47th UAE National Day at Qasr Al Sultan Boutique Hotel with a traditional dinner with fireworks and live entertainment programmes on December 2.
Details: At Qasr Al Sultan Boutique Hotel on December 2 from 7.30pm onwards. Cost: Dh250 per person. Children eat at half price. Kids below six years eat for free.
Al Seef entertainment
Al Seef will feature performances by Ayala and Garbiya bands, Razfa dancers and more, along with a live merchants show by the waterfront, which will be selling festive National Day goods. For the little ones, there will be a dance class where kids can dive into local culture by learning the traditional Harbiya dance.
Details: From November 30 until December 2, live shows from 5pm until 11pm. Fireworks on December 1 and 2 at 8.30pm. Cost: Free
Concerts Heritage and More
Abu Dhabi
This is Zayed. This is the UAE
The official celebration of the UAE’s 47th National Day will celebrate and honour the life and achievements of the late UAE President Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with a visual show for all ages. ‘This is Zayed. This is the UAE’ will be a ticketed event with limited seats.
Forty-seven selected canvases by budding artists will also be displayed at the venue Dates: At Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi on December 2 from 4pm until 9pm Cost: Dh60 and available on Ticketmaster.ae
Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival
Held to coincide with UAE National Day, the Festival features a wide array of cultural activities to celebrate the Spirit of the Union. There will be a dedicated area showcasing replicas of historic monuments and iconic buildings from each emirate, showing how Emirati society has evolved since ancient times. The March of the Tribesmen is the festival’s flagship activity, portrayed as a collective expression of the Emiratis’ loyalty through national songs.
Details: From November 30 until January 26, 2019. From 4pm until 10pm at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Cost: Free
Al Fursan Air Show
Don’t miss the showcase of an array of breathtaking aerial manoeuvres on Abu Dhabi Corniche this National Day, with special appearances from the air force’s Mirage 2000 and F-16 jets.
Details: On December 2 between 4pm and 5pm at Abu Dhabi Corniche Cost: Free
Yas Water Fight
Yas Waterworld will host Abu Dhabi’s biggest water battle. Beginning at 11.47am at the Amwaj Wave Pool. Bring out those water pistols everyone.
Details: On December 2 at 11.47am Cost: Tickets start at Dh250
Visual story of the UAE
Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain will host a theatrical spectacle organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), which will tell the story of the union of the seven emirates using audio and visual effects especially designed for different age groups. The show will include projections of old footage from the ‘founding and declaration of the Union’, along with extracts from Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s own poetry, using the latest sound effects. The show will also feature a display of the story of the Union and a live performance highlighting the impact he had on the UAE and its people.
Details: At Al Jahili Fort on December 2 from 7pm onwards. The performance will be presented in both Arabic and English. Cost: Free
Aryam, Sultan Al Briki concerts
The National Day celebrations will feature a special concert featuring Arab artists Aryam, Sultan Al Briki, Rajeh Al Harthey, and Mohammad Al Saqri and the poet Saleh Bin Nueir at the Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi. The concert will be hosted by Hussain Al Amri. Commemorating the end of the Year of Zayed, the mall will also host an art exhibition from December 1 until December 15, showcasing the talents of art professionals of all ages. The first three days of the National Day celebrations will also feature stilt and flag walkers, drummers and entertainers at a parade to be held on December 1-3.
Details: The all-day activities will be held at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Cost: Free
UAE Flag Activity
Nation Towers will celebrate the 47th UAE National Day with an array of heritage activities, including an Emirati Mascot parade at the mall. Other highlights include a UAE flag activity, and a large-scale UAE flag themed post-it installation where visitors are invited to share messages.
Details: From November 30 until December 3 at Nation Towers, Abu Dhabi. Cost: Free to attend.
Shop away the holiday
Why not stay local this long weekend and take in a super sale at Yas Mall? The Abu Dhabi hotspot has extended its shopping bargains until December 2, with discounts up to 90 per cent.
Details: From November 30 until December 2 at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Cost: Free
Dubai
Wow JBR
A line-up of traditional Emirati performances and entertainment acts will showcase the country’s culture and rich heritage at the Jumeirah Beach Residence with Al Ayalah dancers, Al Razfa drummers, Arabic musicians and traditional mascots take centre stage.
Details: December 1 and 2, from 4pm until 10pm at JBR. Cost: Free to attend.
Cultural Flair at Palm Jumeirah
Golden Mile Galleria on the Palm Jumeirah will host a festival that will bring together artists, musicians, painters, sculptors and dancers to celebrate creativity and engage with the community through artistic expression. Cultural Flair will be held on the terraces of Golden Mile Galleria, adjacent to Al Ittihad Park. The event presents two creative elements: the Africa Cultural Pavilion and Art Nights. Both will run on two consecutive weekends: November 30 to December 1 and December 7 to 8. The Africa Cultural Pavilion will showcase the heritage of West and East Africa with live afrobeats, jazz, R’n’B and hip hop music performances. There will also be fashion bazaar and a handicrafts market exhibiting African fabrics, accessories and home decor items, while runway shows will feature designs by UAE-based African fashion designers.
Art Nights will feature established and upcoming artists in the UAE as a platform to interact with the local community. Occupying the spotlight will be a giant sculpture, which guests will be invited to paint to create a community artwork. Muralists, graffiti artists and spray painters will also create colourful installations.
Details: Golden Mile Galleria on November 30 to December 1 and December 7 to 8. The Africa Cultural Pavilion will be held between 10am and 6pm, while the Art Nights will run from noon until 6pm. Cost: Free to attend.
Dubai Garden Centre gets festive
Head down to the Dubai Garden Centre on December 1 from 10am to 2.30pm and celebrate the UAE National Day with traditional Arabic music and cultural performances, along with samples of free Arabic delicacies while getting your hands painted with henna. The Garden Centre will also allow visitors to create UAE landmarks using clay and recycled materials and paint cards with UAE colours. For the kids, there will be face painting, a bouncy castle, free camel rides and more UAE-themed craft activities to keep your little people busy.
Details: On December 1 from 10am until 2.30pm at Dubai Garden Centre. Cost: Free
The Outlet Village
The Outlet Village will host a number of family-friendly activities with traditional UAE dances Al Ayala and Al Razfa, along with the opportunity to pose for photos with a falcon. Henna artists will also be available.
Details: From November 29 until December 3. From 10am until midnight Cost: Free to attend.
La Perle deal
To commemorate the 47th UAE National Day, aqua-theatre La Perle by Dragone is offering guests 47 per cent off all tickets purchased for shows during the National Day week. The discount applies to all ticket categories and can be availed online.
Details: Offer valid until December 2. Performances run from Tuesday to Friday at 7pm and 9.30pm on and Saturdays at 4pm and 7pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary.
Emirati Poetry Nights
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will be hosting Emirati poetry nights on December 1 and 2, featuring prominent poets from the UAE in honour of the National Day.
Taking place at Burj Park, the free-to-attend events are an ideal opportunity to experience talented local poets showcasing their oratory skills. On the first day, catch Saeed Al Falahi, Hamad Al Bloushi and Ali Al-Qahtani, while day two to feature Saoud Al Mossabi, Hadi Al Mansouri and Mohamed Al Kaabi.
Details: From 6pm to 7pm on December 1 and 2 at Burj Park. Cost: Free to attend.
Amit Trivedi Live
Award-winning Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi will be performing in Dubai as part of the UAE National Day celebrations that are being held across the country.
Trivedi will be performing at the Bollywood Parks on December 1 with a range of his biggest hits over a career spanning 10 years. Also a music director and lyricist, Trivedi debuted as a composer in 2008 with ‘Aamir’, but it was the music for the 2009 film ‘Dev D’ that earned him the Indian National Award for Best Music Direction in 2010.
Since, the multi-talented artist has not looked back with albums including ‘Queen’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Fitoor’ and more. Trivedi has also composed the music and sung for the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Kedarnath’, which stars Sara Ali Khan.
Details: On December 1 at Bollywood Parks. Gates open at 6pm. Cost: Starting at Dh49
Dragon Mart 2
Dragon Mart will celebrate the UAE National Day with a line-up of cultural activities and traditional entertainment, including a unique Barasti palm tree majlis at Dragon Mart 2 serving complimentary food and drinks, showcasing local handicrafts and offering free henna art. Guests can also enjoy traditional Yola, Al Ayalah and Laiwa dance performances.
Details: From December 1 to 3 at Dragon Mart 2, from 5pm to 9pm daily. Cost: Free to attend.
City Walk festivities
From December 1 to 3, visitors at City Walk will witness Al Ayalah and Al Harbiya dance performances. Visitors will also receive giveaways, such as flags and pins during the festivities.
A tribute to the founding father of the UAE, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan will be unveiled in the form of a portrait using incense wood and bakhour. The portrait will be unveiled on December 2 and displayed at a central location in City Walk. Starting from November 29 to 3 December, a range of UAE-themed art and craft workshops and face painting sessions will also be held at the dedicated area, set up near the fountain. Henna artists will be available. Visitors can also express their pride in the nation’s achievements by adding their handprints to an interactive mural in the colours of the UAE national flag, and write out special messages to the UAE’s leaders at a dedicated workshop area.
Details: At City Walk from November 29 until December 3, from 4pm until 9pm Cost: Free
Wild Wadi adventure
Make a splash at Wild Wadi Waterpark this National Day weekend where the general admission rates have been slashed. The offer will run for two weeks and is available to UAE residents.
Details: UAE Residents offer runs until December 15 and includes a National Day towel and meal. It is open from 10am until 6pm. Cost: Dh141
Emirates Photos exhibition
Five female Emirati artists showcase their work as a tribute to the UAE founding father. The photography exhibition Emirates Photos is on display at the Central Park Towers in DIFC.
The exhibition, with the support of the Akas Visual Arts Company at The Cube, showcases the works of Mona Bafaqeeh, Mona Al Tamimi, Seham Mohammad, Mariam Shaheen and Mariam Al Suwaidi. The exhibition will run until December 6.
Details: At The Cube in Central Park Towers DIFC, until December 6 from 10am until 8pm Cost: Free
Musical melodies
Al Ghurair Centre will organise a music concert in collaboration with Brooklyn Melodies Music School on December 2. The mall will also feature roaming stilt walkers dressed up in the UAE colours.
Details: At Al Ghurair Centre on December 2, from 6.20pm and 9.40pm Cost: Free
Music festival
Asia’s Epizode Festival heads to the UAE on November 30 at Jebel Ali Beach Club. Global DJs, as well as festival residents will perform, with artists including Petre Inspirescu, Binh, Ferro and support from Daylomar, Shemroon, MO ezabyy, Omar Fayyad and Rishi.
Details: On November 30 at the Jebel Ali Beach Club, at Jebel Ali Beach Resort Cost: Tickets start at Dh115 and are available online.
Party at the mall
Ibn Battuta Mall will celebrate the UAE National Day with a range of traditional Emirati festivities and cultural activities from November 29 until December 3.
The highlight will be a special majlis installation at India Court featuring Arabic calligraphers, falconers and henna artists. Visitors will be welcomed with Arabic coffee and dates, while children will be entertained with face painting sessions.
Details: The majlis is open from 4pm to 8pm on November 29 and 30 November and on December 1 and 3; on 2 December it will open from 2pm to 10pm. Al Ayalah roaming performances will take place from 2pm to 9pm on December 2. Cost: Free.
Cultural celebration at Dubai Parks
Dubai Parks and Resorts will celebrate the occasion with a range of cultural activities across all its theme parks, including Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks, the Legoland Water Park and Riverland. Visitors will be able to upgrade their park ticket and enjoy access to an additional theme park of their choice for Dh47. Riverland will also host dance performances, traditional tea and dates stalls and feature special decorations throughout the promenade for UAE National Day.
The free-to-enter hub will also have a UAE-themed circus parade featuring unicyclists, drummers, jugglers and stilt walkers.
Details: Tickets to one park will allow a second park’s ticket slashed to Dh47. Runs from November 30 until December 3. Cost: Free.
Salute With Legos
Legoland Dubai is celebrating the occasion with a special showcase of its Salute Lego model, made out of Lego bricks. The three-finger salute, popularised by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, represents win, victory, and love. The model, which stands at 2.8 metres tall and weighs in at 300kg has been made with 108,231 Lego bricks and took over 900 hours to design and build.
Families can also take part in a number of activities, including a UAE history scavenger hunt in Miniland for a chance to win a Lego Burj Khalifa box set; as well as help build a four-metre-long National Day Lego mosaic. Restaurants in the park will also celebrate National Day in style with themed food and beverages. A special collector brick will also be handed out to visitors of the park.
Details: The in-park activities will run through the National Day weekend.Cost: Dh175 for a single park entry. Dh222 for Legoland plus entry to another park.
Trade a memory
Visitors headed to TEPfactor are encouraged to share a memento of their UAE experience, be it dates, a testimonial, memory, or anything that brings to mind the country and its progress over the past 47 years. In exchange, a group of four can head on into the caves to explore the 21 challenges, testing physical, mental and team workings abilities, for the price of three.
Details: From November 30 until December 2 at the Bahar Plaza, The Walk, JBR. From 10am until 1am. Cost: Dh100 per hour, per person.
Burj Park concerts
Burj Park, Downtown Dubai will stage several live concerts across two days for National Day, including Waleed Al Shami and Ahlam on day one, followed by pop icon Balqees and Ras Al Khaimah native Hussain Al Jasmi.
Details: At the Burj Park, from 6pm on December 1 and 2. Cost: Free
Boarding with Vir Das
Vir Das returns to Dubai this National Day as part of his Boarding Das tour. If you have enjoyed his Netflix special, then go check him out live.
Details: On December 2 at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Oud Metha. From 9pm. Cost: From Dh80
The Dubai Mall
To mark the 47th UAE National Day, The Dubai Mall will host a programme of cultural activities and traditional entertainment from December 1 until 3. A large majlis will invite guests to experience traditional hospitality with Arabic coffee and dates. In addition, the area will be host to cultural demonstrations including pearl harvesting displays, falcon shows, henna painting and more.
Details: At The Dubai Mall, from 10am until midnight. Cost: Free
Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain
The Dubai Fountain will also play a show choreographed to the UAE National Anthem, while the Burj Khalifa will display a special LED light show inspired by the UAE Flag.
Details: On December 2. Both shows at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm Cost: Free
Food Deals
Hala Bil National Day
The Hala Bil Weekend festivities in Abu Dhabi for the UAE National Day will bring three days of free kid-friendly activities to Cascade Dining located between Yas Mall and Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi. Think an indoor picnic area, cooking classes, live performances, entertainment and more.
Details: From November 30 until December 2, between 2pm and 8pm. On day one, there will be cooking food inspired games and challenges, plus a saxophonist and drummer duo. The final day will include a UAE-themed parade of stilt walkers and unicycle performers. Cost: Dh20 per child or free when Dh20 is spent at any Cascade Dining restaurant at Yas Mall.
Order Emirati Cuisine at home
Traditional Emirati cuisine is heavily influenced by the desert lifestyle of the Emiratis’ nomadic ancestors. Dishes therefore focus on meats, carbohydrates and dairy - everything that would be easily available whilst traversing the desert. The UAE’s long coastline overlooking the Arabian Gulf also makes fish a popular staple, both fresh and dried. Given the UAE’s location as a gateway between East and West, it is also not surprising that traditional Emirati dishes are also flavored with exotic spices from around the world, such as turmeric, saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, dried limes and salt. Enjoy full Emirati meals for Dh47 or you can get 47 per cent off many options on the 2nd and 3rd of December on Talabat.
Top Restaurants to order from include Al Fanar - available in most Emirates, Al Khettar – available in Dubai, Logma – available in Dubai, Treej – available in Dubai and Sharjah, Yadoo's House - available in Abu Dhabi, Khameer & Chebab - available in Abu Dhabi
Brunch delights
The Meydan Hotel, Dubai will host a two-day celebration with its UAE National Emirati Family brunch that will bring music and entertainment for the kids on December 1 and 2. If you ever wanted to sample Emirati delicacies, here’s your chance. Food will be served as a buffet, with outdoor BBQ stations and live Arabic entertainment at the Farriers.
Details: On December 1, from 12.30pm until 3pm, priced at Dh175 per person. Children between 5 and 12 years eat at half price. Under four years eat for free. Cost The December 2 brunch is priced at Dh290 per person and runs until 4pm.
Desert dining
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa will host two celebrations on December 2 with a special brunch and entertainment at Al Forsan restaurant and a special Emirati dinner and entertainment at Al Hadheerah desert restaurant.
Details: Al Forsan UAE National Day brunch on December 2 runs from 1pm until 4pm and is priced at Dh365 per person. Children up to 4 years enjoy complimentary lunch, children from 5 to 12 years old eat at half price. Al Hadheerah dinner special runs from 7pm until 11.30pm Cost Dh520 per person. Children up to 4 years eat for free, while kids aged 5 to 12 years old eat at half price. Shisha is available for guests 21 years and above.
Ruya treats
Ruya Dubai at the Grosvenor House Dubai Marina is celebrating the occasion through the second edition of its Bayram Night. On December 1, tuck into a specially crafted menu of Anatolian cuisine with live entertainment. Ruya Dubai has also created a special Hazelnut Baklava, paired with camel milk ice cream for the occasion.
Details: National Day Bayram Night to be hosted on December 1 from 8pm until midnight. Cost: From Dh299 for food with soft drinks, Dh399 with house beverages. The hazelnut baklava is priced at Dh48.
National Day at Dunes Cafe
Celebrate the 47th year of the union with a special buffet offering at Dunes Cafe at the Shangri-La Hotel, with Emirati dishes on the menu and live cooking. Guests who come to dine dressed in Emirati national clothing can avail a 47 per cent discount off their meal.
Details: On December 2 from 6pm until 11pm. Cost: Dh235 per person, inclusive of soft beverages; Dh335 per person, inclusive of house beverages.
KFC's special National Day Bucket
KFC is bringing to life the spirit of the union with specially designed buckets featuring Augmented Reality (AR) technology, in celebration of the UAE’s 47th National Day. The limited-edition buckets will be available in-store and through online deliveries from 29 December 2018, until stocks last, as part of all family bucket meals, and promise a multi-sensory experience to bring an extra flair to festivities and celebrations across the nation.
Here’s how you can test out the technology for yourself:
• Hold your phone over the KFC buckets to scan the unique code via the phone camera*.
• Click on the special link that appears and watch the UAE National Day message from KFC come to life.
• The feature is accessed through the device’s in-built camera and requires having the facebook application pre-installed.
• For phones with Android systems, you will first need to activate the QR code reader in the device settings or scan the code through any other built-in or third-party apps.
Free burritos
To celebrate the UAE National Day, Taqado Mexican Kitchen is giving away 1,000 free burritos in Mercato Mall.
Details: The giveaway starts at 5pm on December 2 and runs until the burritos finish. Cost: Free for the burritos.
Free Coffee
In partnership with Cafe Rider Roastery, Park House is celebrating the UAE National Day by giving away free coffee at its Nessnass Beach location.
Customers can drop by the beachside diner any time from 9am to 12pm on December 2 and grab a free coffee to go or for dine-in.
Details: Park House, Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah 3 (behind Sunset Mall). Open daily, 7am to 9pm.Cost: Free.
Go Crazy Shaking
Black Tap has rolled out a special edition CrazyShake to celebrate the National Day on December 2. The vanilla-flavoured milkshake, inspired by the colours of the UAE flag, infuses strawberry syrup with a chocolate-frosted rim and is lined with red, green and chocolate M&Ms. The shake is topped off with a giant cake slice loaded with whipped cream and a layer of pistachio crumbles.
Details: The limited-edition drink is available between November 30 and December 3 at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem and Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. Cost: Dh69
National Day buffet
The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai will be serving a UAE National Day lunch at the Loumi restaurant on December 2 featuring a selection of authentic Emirati flavours.
Details: From 12pm to 4pm on December 2. Cost: Dh175 per person with soft beverages; Dh195 per person with select drinks. Dh99 for children between 5 and 12 years. Children below four years eat for free.
Wok This Way
Tuck into delicious street food at Wok Boyz, which is celebrating National Day with a buy-one-get-one on all combos. Take your pick from egg noodles, jasmine rice or quinoa, tossed with your favourite proteins and veggies in a variety of sauces including teriyaki and green curry.
Details: Orders to be placed between 4pm and 7pm on December 2. Cost: As per order.
Canvas Hotel Brunch
Celebrate the occasion with an Arabic-themed brunch at The Canvas Hotel’s all-day diner, Azalya. Diners can enjoy a selection of hot and cold mezze including spinach fatayer, kibbeh, cheese spring rolls and more. Highlights of the menu includes the lamb ouzi. You can also pick from oven-fired manakeesh, live BBQ and grills and mains such as chicken lalla Fatima, Emirati salona vegetable and more. Traditional desserts including Umm Ali, baklava, kunafa and a dates pudding will also be served.
Details: On December 2 from 1pm until 4pm at Azalya. Cost: Dh147 per person.
National Day awareness at Prime Grill
The American Steakhouse is organising an educational evening aimed at bridging the cultural gap between Emiratis and the expats.
The event, led by community organisation, Meet The Locals, will aim to challenge stereotypes and foster dialogue between UAE nationals and expats over coffee and cake inside the restaurant.
Guests will be encouraged to come in and meet Emiratis from across the Emirates and ask the questions that have always been on their mind. Be it questions about nuances in Emirati culture or the history of the country.
Prime Grill will also be offering kids free meals all day as well as distribute exciting Emirati memorabilia.
Details: At Prime Grill, Dubai Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road from 3.30pm until 5.30pm on December 2. Cost: Free
Sharjah Official festivities
Organised by the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will witness a performance of the Emarat Zayed operetta on November 30 and on December 2, celebrations take place at Flag Island, with fireworks as well.
At the same time, celebrations in Sharjah include various activities in Al Hamriya, Al Batayeh and Wadi Al Helou in an integrated scene of National Day celebrations.
Sharjah National Park entry will be free for the public to witness a variety of activities and programmes including: Sultan Al Quloob, Freej Al Tayebeen, varied folkloric performances, Zayed Oasis and a play titled Zayed the Human and Teacher.
Bicycles will be provided for cycling around the park, and the public will be able to enjoy folkloric games and dances, a water show themed A Leader’s Journey, mural painting, in addition to participating in daily draws. Children as always will have their own fair share of the fun including a kids’ play area, acrobatic shows and a puppets’ theatre.
Details: On November 30, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will host the Emarat Zayed operetta. On December 2, celebrations on Flag Island. Sharjah National Park will host activities until December 3. Cost: Free
Eagle Hills celebrations
In celebration of the 47th UAE National Day, Eagle Hills Sharjah, in collaboration with the Emirates Creative Society, is hosting a funfair on Maryam Island.
Participants will enjoy a range of activities including a National Day march with UAE flags, singing of the national anthem, Emirati food, face and canvas painting, cartoon characters and light shows.
The activities will take place in and around Maryam Island Sales Centre located at Corniche Street, Al Khan near the new Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Details: On December 2 from 4pm until 8pm