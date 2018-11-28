A tribute to the founding father of the UAE, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan will be unveiled in the form of a portrait using incense wood and bakhour. The portrait will be unveiled on December 2 and displayed at a central location in City Walk. Starting from November 29 to 3 December, a range of UAE-themed art and craft workshops and face painting sessions will also be held at the dedicated area, set up near the fountain. Henna artists will be available. Visitors can also express their pride in the nation’s achievements by adding their handprints to an interactive mural in the colours of the UAE national flag, and write out special messages to the UAE’s leaders at a dedicated workshop area.