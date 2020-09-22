Children of the UAE will get a chance to showcase their writing skills and more, with the return of popular school competitions to be held in 2021.
The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature announced on September 22 that three annual favourites are now open for registration — the Readers’ Cup will see children from various schools compete to prove their knowledge of a selected book; while the Oxford University Press Story Writing competition and Poetry For All competition is set to get creative juices flowing.
New this year is the Montegrappa Letter Writing competition, celebrating the craft of handwriting.
“Given the restrictions on schoolchildren for much of this year, we are thrilled to be able to bring some normality back into their lives with the return of our competitions,” said Ahlam Bolooki, festival director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.
All competitions are held in Arabic and English. Participants can register online via the festival website. The finals and award ceremonies for the competitions will be held during the Month of Reading, March 2021.
Participants can register online via the festival website. The finals and award ceremonies for the competitions will be held during the Month of Reading, March 2021.