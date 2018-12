Start the season on a merry note with ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ a play running on December 7 and 8 at the Madinat Theatre. Perfect for children three plus, the show is an inclusive story about the relationship between humans, animals and robots and that friendship, kindness and putting others first, is more important than any gift or wrapped up present.

