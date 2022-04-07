UK singers Conor Maynard and Zack Knight are set to rock Dubai as they return for a one-night-only show on May 8 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
Maynard is know for his cover songs and strong vocals, and for being a viral social media star who has 12.7 million followers on YouTube and 6.3 million subscribers on TikTok. His latest track is a reimagined work of Whitney Houston’s iconic single ‘Dance With Somebody’.
Maynard, who has been to Dubai multiple times, is set to perform fan favourites such as ‘What I Put You Through’, ‘Turn Around’ and ‘Can’t Say No’.
Knight on the other hand is one of the UK’s top South Asian singer/songwriters who started out writing music for artists such as Tinie Tempah and Ginuwine. Knight kicked off his own music career with 2017 single ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ and has since been on a high. He describes his music as “R’n’B infused with a crossover sound with Bollywood and Arabian influences”, and he’ll be performing hits including ‘Galtiyan’, ‘Nakhre’, ‘Gotta Go’ and ‘Thumka’.
Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood share: “We continue to endeavour to bring the very best world-class, show-stopping entertainment to Dubai. We’re especially excited to bring these two artists out on one stage to be a part of our Blu Blood Experience for Eid in Dubai celebrations. They both come with exciting energy and incredible stage performances, and we know that this show is guaranteed to be one of epic proportions.”
Tickets for Conor Maynard & Zack Knight – Live in Dubai are on sale online starting from Dh100.