Roberto Garcia who portrays the ‘La Casa De Papel’ character will be at a themed event

Image Credit:

Roberto Garcia, the actor who portrays the character Oslo in the Spanish crime drama ‘Money Heist’ — or ‘La Casa De Papel’ — is coming to Dubai for New Year’s Eve.

Fans of the show are invited to dress the part — red jumpsuits and masks welcome — as Garcia will be in town for a themed event at the iLounge Dubai near Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chao, Central Park. The party will be set to a backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and its fireworks.

Guests will have a chance to meet-and-greet the actor, best known for his time on the Netflix series which is now entering its fourth season.

DJ Annita Yes, known for her work with the Spanish Soccer Selection, Real Madrid Uefa Champions League and ‘Money Heist’, will also attend.