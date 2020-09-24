The explorers camp will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and the world

Image Credit:

The world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) is coming to Ras Al Khaimah next month.

Grylls, a world-famous adventurer and TV host who specialises in survival in the wild, has featured in TV shows such as ‘World’s Toughest Race’, ‘Running Wild’, ‘You Vs Wild’ and ‘Man Vs Wild’.

He has taken celebrities and politicians, including US President Barack Obama, on survival journeys through the years.

Following the opening of the Bear Grylls Survival Academy (BGSA) in the UK, RAK Leisure will launch Grylls’ survival courses in Jebel Jais, close to Via Ferrata, in October.

UK experts who trained at the BGSA will run the survival courses, including half-day (3 to 4 hours), 8- and 24-hour options designed for adults, families and corporate team building activities. 48-hour courses, and instructor courses, will also be introduced in the future.

Participants will learn practical and extreme survival techniques, from how to make a fire in the wilderness, build emergency shelters, learn the best ways to use a knife for survival as well as remote medical trauma treatment, navigation techniques and extreme weather survival.

Bear Grylls RAK Image Credit: Supplied

A 20-container accommodation will be introduced by 2021, allowing a host and three guests to stay overnight. This will include basic self-catering, including a private BBQ on a private outdoor terrace, for meal preparation.

“We are thrilled to debut this one-of-a-kind experience in October. Within a larger global context, the launch of BGEC represents both innovation and resilience during what has been a very challenging year for the travel and tourism industry,” said Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding.

“Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain, will offer a blend of adrenalin-packed activities in an ideal environment. We are delighted to partner with RAK Leisure in making the Explorers Camp a must-go destination for adventure and nature seekers alike and we look forward to welcoming the first explorers!” said Paul Gardiner, Managing Director of Bear Grylls Survival Academy.

Bear Grylls RAK Image Credit: Supplied

The camp will operate in accordance with global safety standards and promises professionally trained instructors to ensure the health and well-being of participants throughout. Social distancing measures will also be implemented within the outdoor space.