They have been appointed as the ambassadors for ‘Korea Brand & Content Expo 2019 Dubai’

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Dubai has officially confirmed to Gulf News tabloid! that K-Pop boy groups Seventeen and SF9, South Korean actress Ha Ji Won as well as singer Punch and duo Beatpella will be flying down to Dubai next month.

The surprising announcement came after Seventeen, SF9 and Ha Ji Won were formally appointed as the official honorary ambassadors for ‘Korea Brand & Content Expo 2019 Dubai’, which is considered one of the world’s largest Korean wave or Hallyu expositions, in Seoul on September 23.

Hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Republic of Korea and organised by KOTRA, the cultural expo is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 17-18.

As ambassadors, the three Korean artists will further promote the growing popularity of the Korean wave, including the cultural phenomenon, in the UAE market and take part in various activities at the event.

According to co-organiser Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) on Instagram, popular 13-member group Seventeen and nine-member group SF9 are slated to stage their very first live performance at the Trade Centre Arena on October 17.

Recognised for taking physically demanding roles, the award-winning actress Ha Ji Won will also be present at the K-Pop concert where she will interact and meet her fans in the UAE. She has acted in various Korean dramas and movies such as ‘Secret Garden’, ‘Empress Ki’, ‘The King 2 Hearts’, ‘100 Days with Mr. Arrogant’.

Joining the actress is female vocalist Punch. Born as Bae Jin-yeong, she is known for lending her voice in popular original soundtracks from Korean dramas, including ‘Hotel Del Luna’, Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Missing 9’, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ and more.

Adding to the line-up is duo Beatpella, which is ‘Beatbox’ and ‘A cappella’ combined and features Korean beatboxer Hiss and singer Yella.E. They will no doubt impress attendees with their own remixes and renditions of K-Pop songs.

The two-hour long K-Pop concert is scheduled to start at 6pm and end at 8pm as revealed in the social media post.

The following day, fans can get up and close and meet the prominent actress and both K-Pop boy groups at an autograph signing event at DWTC’s Shaikh Saeed Hall1.

Although KOTRA and KOCCA have not disclosed any information on the duration of the fan signing event, the two-day event is free for all fans in the UAE.