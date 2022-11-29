Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is bringing his soulful music to Dubai once again.
He’s set to perform at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on January 14, 2023.
Kuhad is a popular indie musician who has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry with his dreamy vocals and deep lyrics. His song ‘Cold/Mess’ even made it on former US president Barack Obama’s Favourite Music 2019 list, and he recently became the first Indian artist to sign with Elektra Records (part of the Warner Music Group).
Kuhad said in a statement: “The energy in Dubai is just different and unlike anything that one experiences elsewhere. Performing in this beautiful metropolis is always one of the highlights of my calendar. For my upcoming show, I’m super excited to see different nationalities that embrace music as a means to bridge, unite, and connect.”
His Dubai show, organised by XPRNC, is set to include music from his latest 11-track studio album’ The Way That Lovers Do’.
Tickets are available online and start from Dh110. Doors open at 8pm and show starts at 9.30pm.