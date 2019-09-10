Holy moly Batman fans. The 80th anniversary celebrations of Gotham’s favourite caped crusader will be held at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi this September with an attempt to achieve a Guinness World Record.

The September 21 event at the Abu Dhabi-based theme park on Yas Island will attempt the largest gathering of people donning capes, as a tribute to DC Comics superhero.

The world record attempt will be held at 3pm at the theme park with anyone with an admission ticket invited to participate. A Batman cape will be provided and the crusader will also be on hand to join in the celebrations.

Special entertainment, giveaways and more have also been planned for the day.

Warner Bros Abu Dhabi is also running an Instagram competition that runs until September 15 for people to win passes to attend the Guinness attempt.