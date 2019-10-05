Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Wust El Balad Live

Pioneers of the Egyptian and Arab underground music scene, Wust El Balad are set to perform at the Cultural Foundation Theatre tonight. After forming in Cairo in 1999, the group paved the way for alternative music in the region, fusing Middle Eastern sounds with western tunes. Catch them life with tickets starting at Dh75. Doors open at 7.30pm.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Cinema at the Park

"BRAVE" Merida following a Wisp. ©2011 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Families and movie lovers are in for a special treat as Umm Al Emarat Park has reinstated its ‘Cinema in the Park’, featuring back to back movie marathons, as well as fun activities such as face painting and origami workshops, appearances by Mushrif the Mascot, and more. Catch the screening of 'Frozen' at 6.30pm and 'Brave' at 8.30pm. Park entry is Dh10.

+ ummalemaratpark.ae

Oktoberfest Time

Head to Le Meridien Abu Dhabi from 7pm today and join in the Oktoberfest celebrations with traditional Oompah music and all-night entertainment. A traditional Bavarian menu including sauerkraut, pretzels, home-made sausages and family favourites for Dh120 has been prepared by their chefs for the occasion. Entry is free

Call 02-6446666

DUBAI

India Fashion Carnival

Update your wardrobe and home decor with more than 70 exhibitors, including designer names such as Ritu Kumar from India, who are presenting the festive collection for the season Jewellery and kids wear also available. From 11am to 8pm at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Free entry and valet.

Call 050-6542129

PBA Live

The top teams from the Philippine Basketball Association are playing the season’s games at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, today. Catch the action live, with doors opening at 3pm. Barangay Ginebra will face NLEX Road Warriors today at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh100.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Teacher’s Day Out

As a token of gratitude to teachers, Motiongate Dubai is offering a special entry fee to the theme park today. All teachers across the UAE can buy two tickets for D100. Bring your valid Teacher’s ID.

+ motiongatedubai.com

Pet Adoption Day

Calling all cat lovers: celebrate World Animal Day with The Pet Shop at its Dubai Investment Park (DIP) store. Cat adoption is from noon until 5pm today.

+ dubaipetfood.com

Comedy Night

Stand up comedians Sorabh Pant, one of the founders of the Indian Comedy Collectives EIC, and Neville Shah of SnG fame will be in Dubai tonightfor a night of laughs and witty repartee. The show will be a mix of Hindi and English and will be held at the Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School Jumeirah. The show starts at 9pm and tickets start at Dh60.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Golden Week

Meraas destinations are embracing the Chinese National Day spirit with traditional shows. Today, head to The Beach, JBR to catch a lion dance at 5pm, followed by a qi pao dance at 6.30pm and kung fu shows at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

+ meraas.com

Cancer Awareness

In support of Breast and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness months, Raffles Spa is teaming up Aromatherapy Associates to highlight the importance of preventive health awareness and emotional support from cancer through relaxation and essential oils. Sign up for the Inner You 60-minute full body massage using the Inner Strength Massage Oil, created by a cancer survivor, priced at Dh395 and available until November 30. Raffles Spa is open daily from 10am to 9pm.

Call 04-3149869

Live Music Night

Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has singer and saxophonist Kerrie Stirling performing on Saturdays.

Call 04-3666197

Trunk Show

The designer exhibition takes place at Shangri-La in Dubai today, from 11am until 7pm. Aza Fashions has collaborated with Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions to showcase pieces by Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Vikram Phadnis and Nakul Sen. Free valet parking available.

+ azafashions.com

Jewellery Show

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is hosting a jewellery exhibition today. The ‘Artistry — Branded Jewellery Show’ at Taj Dubai Business Bay runs from 10am to 10pm with gold coins to be won.