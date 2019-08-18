From discount on private cruises to free dance classes, here are our top picks of the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Discounts on Seaplane Tour

Book a memorable trip with Seawings Seaplane Tours in Yas Marina and capture the beautiful sights of Dubai and Abu Dhabi from a birds-eye view. There’s a 20 per cent summer discount until August 31.

+ yasmarina.ae

Private Charter Cruise

Enjoy the view of Yas Marina in Captain Tony’s private charter with a tour guide onboard for a discounted price of Dh525 (it was Dh840) when booking a private charter. Guests are allowed to bring their own food and drinks while bottled water will be provided. Upto 25 passengers per cruise Special price until August 31.

+ captaintonys.ae

DUBAI

Live Like a Celebrity

Got a few dirhams to spare? You can get picked up in a Rolls Royce from the airport, stay at the Royal Suite, spanning the entire Penthouse Level where you will get to have your own in-suite private dinner for up to six guests, a couple spa treatment at Mandara Spa and two hours of open bar at H Bar & Lounge. That’s not all, you will get to drive around the city in one of the most expensive and sought-after supercars – the Lamborghini Huracan 2019. Package starts at Dh30,000 for a night. At the H Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road. Until October 30.

+ hhoteldubai.com

Book for 3, Pay for 2

Bookings at Lapita Dubai Parks and Resort during the summer come with tickets to the neighbouring amusement parks including Legoland, Motiongate and Bollywood Parks, all within a five-minute walk from the hotel. Also, book for three nights and pay for two, with prices starting at Dh415. Until August 31.

Call 04-8109999

Summer Deals at Wild Wadi

Wild Wadi Image Credit: Supplied

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or someone who likes to take it easy on the Lazy River, make a splash and take advantage of Wild Wadi’s special rates starting from Dh149, inclusive of a meal from Julshan’s Burger and Dogs. Until August 31.

+ jumeirah.com/wildwadi

Ladies Get 4 Free

Every Monday and Wednesday, ladies get four complimentary drinks at Maxx Music Bar. Big Mouth and DJ Mars play Mondays. At CityMax Hotel, Al Barsha.

Call 050-1007046

Free Latin Dance Class

Wash off your Monday blues with the newly introduced Ritmo Latino every Monday from 8pm to 2am at Indie DIFC. Complimentary Latin dance class such as Bachata, Salsa and Reggaeton also awaits guests.

Call 055-455 6106

Free Hair Cut for Nannies

For all of August and September, That Hair Tho - THT will be offering a complimentary haircut to all ladies working as nannies and in domestic helper positions in the UAE. If you’d like to show your helper a little appreciation call the salon to book her an appointment. At

Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Dome Building, Basement Level, B04.

Call 055-9453125

SHARJAH

Music Summer Vacation Camp

Learn musical instruments and improve your artistic and musical skills at Indian Arts Music Centre. Discover and nurture your child’s inborn talents under a professional coaching setup. At Al Nahda, Al Zain Tower, 1st Floor – 102, opposite Sahara Center.

Call 055-620 9229

Summer With Athletes

Sharjah Women Sports Club has partnered with athletes to train children in their summer camp until August 29. The camp is open for boys aged 5 – 9 and for girls aged 5 – 15 to train in a number of sports like football, fencing, table tennis, karate and archery.

Call 06-5067838

Month-long programme for kids

Souq Al Jubail has organised a line-up of month-long activities for kids including Nail Art, Sticker Glitter Tattoo, Kids Henna and Hair Beading. There will also be a series of interactive activities and board games that will revolve around a new concept each week including water drops, interactive boards and underwater painting. Free. Until September 7.

+ facebook.com/SouqAlJubail

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Unlimited Beverages (Last Day)

Enjoy unlimited cocktails while taking in the views of Al Hajjar mountains and the creek between 5 and 8pm for Dh80. At Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah.

Call 07-2288888

Summer Carnival at the Mall