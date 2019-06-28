Dubai Opera Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi

Neon Nights at Yas Waterworld

With glow-in-the-dark slides, silent disco and hydrojet shows, Neon Nights sets the mood at Yas Waterworld tonight. Every Friday evening until August 30 with extended play hours from 10am to 10pm, live hydrojet show and 40 attractions. Tickets from Dh210 for single day.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Brunch at Hakkasan

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has a contemporary Cantonese brunch every Friday, from 12pm until 4pm., brought to your table. Think Peking duck served with pancakes, baby cucumber and spring onions. From Dh318 per person.

Call 02 690 7739

Xtreme Zone

This Abu Dhabi Mall adventure space is spread over 30,000 sq ft with two levels of play area. The ground level comprises activities like active climb, soft play area and trampoline. The mezzanine floor features a party area and laser tag zone. Prices start at Dh35 onwards.

Call 02 448 8474

Dubai

Laugh-a-thon 3.0

Comicstaan stars Rahul Dua (right) and Nishant Suri (left) will peform tonight after winning the Amazon Prime Video stand-up comedy contest.

The Laugh-a-thon 3.0 will be held aboard the QE2. From 8pm onwards with ticket prices starting at Dh75.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Adopt a cat

The Animal Specialist Clinic is hosting a special kitten and cat adoption day at their clinic. You can choose from gorgeous furballs in all shapes and sizes. Entrance is free, the event starts from 11am to 4pm.

Location: Villa 1, corner of 79 and 2c street, Al Badaa, Jumeirah

Radio Play

A new play staged today will give an insider’s take on the workings of a UAE radio show. Radio Dekkh will be staged at Dubai’s Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School tonight, featuring UAE radio presenter Gaggan Mudgal (pictured) from 106.2 Big FM. Tickets for the event start at Dh49 and are available online. From 8pm onwards.

+ visitdubai.com

Friday Brunch

Verve Bar & Brasserie by Nick Alvis and Scott Price has a 2 for 1 offer available on the house beverage package at the Friday brunch. Diners can tuck into European dishes between 1pm and 4pm every week, with live music. At the Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City hotel. Dishes include locally sourced Dibba Bay oysters. The Friday brunch is at Dh599 for bubbles and Dh399 for house beverages.

Call 04 5257633

Hellicious Brunch

Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters hosts an evening brunch every Friday from 7pm until 10.30pm. On offer are signature dishes, alongside a series of live cooking stations, alfresco pop-up stalls and live entertainment. Brunch starts at Dh350 per person inclusive of soft beverages.

Call 04 556 6466

Brunch Time

The Friday brunch at this Four Seasons DIFC hotspot includes Mediterranean style dishes, alongside free flowing bubbles and party anthems with DJ Marina. Every Friday, 1-4pm, starting at Dh350. Attending Mina Brunch also guarantees entry to Luna Sky Bar.

Call 04 506 0100

Brunch for Teachers

London Social at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR is inviting teachers to toast the end of the school year with friends and colleagues for two brunches only (today and July 5). Teachers will avail a free brunch upgrade — as will three guests — on presentation of ID. From 1pm to 4pm.

Call 04 318 6150

Matagi Crazy Rich Brunch

Matagi’s Crazy Rich Brunch is a four-hour event inspired by decadence and craziness of the Hollywood film, serving up a series of show-stopping Asian dishes starting with sharing-style appetizers of Sashimi and Maki Platters to hot dishes such as chicken thighs yakitori and ikura udon. Set against the backdrop of a live DJ set, serving up an extensive mix of house and electronic beats. Price: Dh299 including food and soft beverages, Dh399 food and house beverages. From 7pm onwards

Tasca Brunch

The Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai restaurant is introducing a Portuguese brunch, signed by Portuguese Chef Jose Avillez. Dishes include a variety of seafood, grilled meats and desserts. Price starts at Dh300. From 12.30pm until 4pm.

+ mandarinoriental.com/tasca

Get ‘Footloose’

Dubai Opera is hosting a weekend of classics today and tomorrow with two West End musicals. Today, Dubai Performing Arts’ (DPA) Youth Theater Company will stage Footloose The Musical, followed by Where Stars Are Born. ‘Footloose’ will be staged at 7.30pm tonight and 6.30pm tomorrow. Where Stars Are Born is at 2.30pm tomorrow. Tickets from Dh175 and available online.

+ dubaiopera.com

Skorpeus Secret Brunch After Party

The new nightlife venue, Skorpeus has launched the ultimate brunch after party from 5pm til late. Brought to you by Secret Parties, this lively after party promises high-tempo fun, pumping music in a decadent and luxurious setting within Emerald Palace. Price: Ladies can enjoy three house beverages for Dh100 and men four beverages for Dh150 from 5pm til late.

Sharjah

Salted Fish and Fishing Festival

Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, Sharjah, is hosting the 7th edition of the Salted Fish & Fishing festival that runs until Saturday. The festival is also canvas of heritage and folklore, marine songs, along with training courses on the industry.