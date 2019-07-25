Catch comedian Jason Manford in Dubai or have the kids attend a summer camp in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI

Summer Camp

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled the programme for the 2019 MAKTABA Summer Camp for children and young adults, under the theme ‘When I Grow Up’. Taking place until August 8 in Khalifa Park, Al Bahia, Al Wathba, Zayed Central and Al Marfa libraries.

Retail rewards

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi invites visitors and residents to take advantage of the ultimate Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD) Rewards experience, with deals and promotions taking place across the capital until August 3. ReallyAwesomeDeals and offers across over 1,300 retailers and 21 malls in Abu Dhbai and Al Ain Shop for minimum Dh200 to get a chance to become a millionaire or win a Dh1 million apartment.

DUBAI

Jason Manford

Award winning comedian Janson Manford is back to the UAE as part of his Muddle Class Tour at Movenpick Hotel, JBR. Price Dh230, show starts at 9.00pm.

Taverna Dubai

The latest concept from Food Fund International (FFI) launching at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. You can experience the Greek nightlife with authentic food, amazing entertainment at Taverna Greek Kitchen.

Happy Pass Offer

Modhesh World offering the “Happy Pass Offer” where visitors can enjoy 50 per cent off on select rides and games from 12.00pm to 3.00pm on weekdays till August 01, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Business Lunch

Check out the 25-minute business lunch at BiCe Ristorante, iconic Italian restaurant in The Walk, JBR for Dh99 for a two-course meal. The offer available from Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 3pm.

Eat for Free

JA The Resort in Jebel Ali is offering UAE residents the chance to eat for free until September 30. You will be entitled to all your money back on any food and beverage spend on your next visit.

Karting Zone

Experience an adrenaline rush as you and your friends race along a 450m long indoor circuit bought to you by Dubai Autodrome. Racers need to be seven years and above and more than 125cm tall to enjoy this 10-minute challenge that costs Dh85. The Karting Zone is located in Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Live Shows at Ibn Battuta

As part of DSS, the interactive live free shows at China Court featuring best loved classics Beauty and the Beast, the Last Voyage of Sindbad and Alice in Wonderland, 5.00pm to 10.00pm every Thursday and Friday.

Slime making

In the slime making workshop, your child will have the freedom to get messy with slime and come up with outrageous models using a combination of slime, glitter and other sparkly materials at at City Centre Me’aisem’s ‘SummerLand’. From noon until 10pm, till August 3.

New Dinner Menu

It has just launched a new dinner set menu offering a main course, drink and a cookie for Dh49 at Brambles in Citadines Metro Central Hotel, Barsha Heights every day from 7pm to 10pm, from Sunday to Thursday.

Cinecoaster 360VR

Enjoy various gaming challenges at Modhesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre during DSS. There is a multi-dimensional XD cinema technology simulates the most realistic roller coaster movements with its spinning and rolling axis simulator. A five-minute adrenaline-filled experience available at the Wheels Zone (Hall 7) for Dh19 per person.

Picnic indoors

Enjoy a picnic indoors with Marks & Spencer’s beautiful animal and ocean inspired picnic range, entertaining family and friends has never been easier. Not only will its fabulous array of items see picnic-lovers through from day to night, but they’ll also guarantee a summer of fun.

Hot Turkey Brunch

A four-hour package of meat-laden platters of wings, ribs, steaks and short ribs, as well as free-flowing beverages for Dh 175. From 7.00pm to 11.00pm.

Cruise Party

The House of Dejavu brings to you the World’s First Bollywood Cruise Party at Dubai Cruise Terminal 3. It sail high seas at 10.30pm and returning Friday at 7.00pm. Price Thursday to Friday Dh599 per person. Call 056-4740997

SHARJAH

Superheroes

Kids meet your favourite heroes of Ben 10 and Powerpuff Girls in a thrilling entertainment extravaganza at Cartoon Network’s fun zone in Sharjah Expo Centre till August 17. Free entry.

expo-centre.ae

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Al Hamra Shopping Mall offers up to 70 per cent off on all renowned brands till July 31. Also offering free kid’s activities ranging from arts and crafts, mascot shows and more to keep your little ones entertained indoors.