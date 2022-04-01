The annual Dubai Comedy Festival has announced its first set of hilarious headliners that will perform across the city from May 12 to 22.

Produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and DXB Live and presented by Dubai Calendar, the festival promises to give audiences a big dose of laughs courtesy its line-up of international and local talent over the 11 days.

Here are the stars heading to the city...

RUSSELL PETERS: THE ACT YOUR AGE WORLD TOUR

Russell Peters Image Credit: Supplied

May 12 at The Agenda (English language show)

Following his sold-out Coca Cola Arena show earlier this month, global comedy superstar Russell Peters will kick-start the Dubai Comedy Festival with his Act Your Age World Tour. It also features opening act Alingon Mitra and DJ Starting From Scratch.

VIR DAS: THE WANTED TOUR

Vir Das Image Credit: Supplied

May 13 at The Agenda (English language show)

Indian comedian Vir Das is well-loved all over the world for his tours, movies and Netflix specials that connect with people due to his candid sense of humour. He’s also a Dubai veteran, having entertained people here numerous times.

JO KOY: FUNNY IS FUNNY

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy Image Credit: Courtesy of Mandee Johnson Photography

May 14 at Coca-Cola Arena (English language show)

Filipino-American Jo Koy started his career performing at a Las Vegas coffee house and now he’s a household name who is known for his relatable brand of comedy that touches upon life experiences and his family.

JOSH WIDDICOMBE – A BIT MUCH…

Josh Widdicombe Image Credit: Supplied

May 18 at The Agenda (English language show)

English comedian Josh Widdicombe is heading back to Dubai with a brand-new stand-up tour that will “change your life and how you perceive your place in the world”. According to statement, he will tackle topics such as advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

GAD ELMALEH – D’AILLEURS

Gad Elmaleh Image Credit: Supplied

May 20 at The Agenda (French language show)

French-Moroccan stand-up comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh will return to the Dubai Comedy Festival for a third time, and will perform an exclusive one-man show ‘D’AILLEURS’.

THE LAUGHTER FACTORY

Ger Staunton Image Credit: Supplied

May 13 to 22

Venues: Movenpick JBR, Hyde Hotel Business Bay, Studio 1 Hotel Studio City, Zabeel House the Greens, Dukes the Palm, Grand Millennium TECOM, Studio 1 Hotel Studio City, Hilton JBR

The Laughter Factory is the Middle East’s longest-running comedy night, having started in 1997, and will welcome renowned artists in two show sets. One with Ger Staunton, John Fothergill, and Aurie Styla from May 13-17, and another featuring Ali Sultan, Corey Rodrigues, and Daisy Earl from May 18-22.