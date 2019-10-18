South Korean K-Pop band Seventeen performance. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

K-Pop fans in the UAE were in for a treat on October 17. The weekend kicked off with an unforgettable K-Pop concert featuring Korea’s talented and prolific artists, including boy bands SF9 and Seventeen.

Stand-up comedian and media personality, Wonho Chung, welcomed the first artist of the night at the Korean Brand and Content Expo, with singer Punch captivating fans with her vocal prowess while singing her notable tracks from Korean dramas.

Her performance was followed by duo Beatpella — short for Beatbox and A cappella — and they did not fail to impress with their renditions of ‘Kill This Love’ by BlackPink, Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’, as well some BTS songs.

However, one of the most exciting acts of the night was boy group SF9. The all-all-male act fulfilled their fanbase Fantasy’s dreams with hit songs like ‘RPM’, ‘Now or Never’ and ‘O Sole Mio’. Despite Ro Woon not being able to join his bandmates due to filming a drama in Korea, the remaining members kept the energy flowing, especially Da Won who was noticeably wearing an eye patch but managed to pull through.

SF9’s In Seong saying ‘Thank You, I Love You’ in Arabic prior to performing the last song was definitely one of the concert’s highlights.

Award-winning actress Ha Ji Won soon brightened up the stage with her presence and greeted fans before introducing the final performers of the night, Seventeen.

The audience cheered even louder when 13 multinational members made their way to the stage. The born entertainers brought the house down with their explosive energy and highly synchronised choreography that had fans jumping to their feet.

After performing iconic songs like ‘Oh My!’ and ‘Fear’, the versatile K-Pop boy group ended the night just right, with powerful dance song ‘Hit’. .