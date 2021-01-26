A two-day festival of classic music will regale audiences in Dubai on January 28 and 30.
The Almaty Symphony Orchestra, led by Spanish violinist of Kazakh origin Erzhan Kulibaev, will perform popular scores such as ‘The Four Seasons’ by Antonio Vivaldi and ‘The Seasons in Buenos Aires’ by Astor Piazzola at The Theatre, Mall of The Emirates.
“We are delighted to bring these talented musicians to Dubai and embrace the shared admiration of classical music here in the UAE,” said Kairat Kulbayev, founder of The Almaty Symphony Orchestra and owner of Aurora Event Management.
The orchestra first formed in 2012 and has performed at prestigious venues such as the Carnegie Hall in New York, Palais des Festivals in Cannes, Crocus City Hall in Moscow and Astana Opera in Kazahkstan to name a few.
The multi-award winning prodigy Kulibaev says he’s excited to perform in the country.
“I have heard of many good reports about the UAE and how beautiful it is. Since then, it has been on my list of must-perform places,” he said in a statement. “It will be an honour to play for the UAE audience for the first time.”
Don’t miss it!
Classica Extravaganza will be held on January 28 and 30; doors open at 7pm and concert starts at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh273 per person (minimum of two tickets need to be purchased).