Actor-director Juuhi Babbar Soni and former Miss India Prachi Mishra will be hosting a four-day theatre and fashion workshop in Dubai this August for kids and teenagers.

The ‘Ministry of Stars’ workshop, which will be held at Fairmont the Palm from August 19 until 22, will culminate in a fashion show that will be hosted on August 23.

Soni, who is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Raj Babbar and theatre personality Nadira Babbar, is also the founder of the Ekjute Young Talent Company, which works with youth in regards to stage performances and productions.

The actress, who is also a writer and a costume designer, will work with participants on various aspects of theatre, including enactment of scenes, story building, body language, voice modulation and improvisation.

Mishra, who won the Miss India crown in 2012, will also train participants in ramp walk, posing for the camera, confidence building and dealing with stage fright across the four days. On the final day of the five-day event, the training will culminate in a fashion show.

Aside from the training in acting and modelling, participants will also enrol in a one-day class with Fairmont The Palm’s Chef Romain Van Durmen who will share tips on and making pasta from scratch.