One half of the duo behind the viral sensation ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’, Biswa Kalyan Rath is headlining a stand-up comedy night in Dubai in January.
Rath will perform at the Emirates International School on January 18, with the Indian comedian blending mathematics with his own quirks and unique perspectives.
Over the years, the comic has carved out a niche world in stand-up with over 1,000 shows worldwide and 14 million views on YouTube. He recently released his comedy special ‘Biswa Mast Aadmi’.
Rath’s show will be opened by rising comedians Varun Bhatia, Sundeep and T-Bone.
Tickets for the show start at Dh50, with doors opening at 7pm.