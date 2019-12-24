The ‘Lets Majaz’ season will host two young Jordanian musicians, Aziz Maraka and Adham Nabulsi, who will perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on January 31.

Musician Maraka, has been turning regional music industry heads with his songwriting, his decision to sing in his own local dialect, and his ability to connect with his fans. The composer, singer and performer is to wow his fans in Sharjah with his unique music style called ‘Razz’, an Arabic rock-jazz fusion.

The 26-year-old singer, musician and songwriter Nabulsi will also be part of the January 31 concert with Maraka. The young star saw a meteoric rise in his popularity when he participated in the first series of the Arabic televised singing competition ‘The X Factor Arabia’ in 2013, and finished in third place. His songs on YouTube have received hundreds of million views.

Jordanian singer-songwriter Omar Al Abdallat and ‘Arab Idol’ winner Mohammad Assaf will also perform at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre on January 10.