CIPRIANI YAS ISLAND EID DINNER: Cipriani Yas Island will create new dishes specially for the cherished holiday that will be available until the end of July. Prepared with Italian ingredients diners can begin their gastronomic journey with a refreshing Lentil Salad with Prawns, Orange, Spring Onion and Cherry Tomatoes, before tucking into a Homemade 'Bigoli' with Duck Ragu or Oven Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Mashed Potatoes for their main course. Cipriani's special Eid menu also includes a Napoleon Cake with Strawberry, catering to guests with a sweet tooth. Dishes are priced A La Carte. The restaurant is open daily from 6pm to 12am.
Image Credit: Supplied
MEZZERIE EID LUNCH: Celebrate Eid with a family lunch at Mezzerie at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Featuring a spread of flavourful Middle Eastern fare and international delicacies as well as live cooking stations. Hot and cold mezze, fresh juices, soups, spiced mixed grills and Arabic sweets complete the experience. It’s available from July 20 to 21 from 12.30pm to 3pm and is priced at Dh225 including soft drinks.
Image Credit: Supplied
LAO ASIAN EID DINNER: Taking place every day this month between Tuesday and Sunday, Lao is hosting a family-style three-course dinner. Bring the whole family to share and sample dishes such as Yum Mamuang (green mango salad) and Gỏi Cuốn Tôm (shrimp rolls with fresh vegetables) to start followed by two mains of crispy chilli prawns and Khao Soi Nue (egg noodles with beef in a yellow sauce). Mango mousse and fried banana with vanilla ice cream complete the journey. Priced at Dh150 per person including an iced tea.
Image Credit: Supplied
SOCIAL BY HEINZ BECK’S SOCIALE SATURDAY: Families and friends are invited to wind down the weekend for a relaxing Saturday lunch while enjoying views of Dubai’s skyline. Served family-style, guests will be welcomed by platters of wagyu charcuterie, fried calamari and burrata with cherry tomatoes. This will be followed by seafood risotto and beef cheek tortellini. For mains, there will be a choice of seabass fillet with spring vegetables or veal cotoletta ‘Alla Milanese’. Finally, there will be a selection of traditional desserts to share including cannoli Siciliani, pistachio profiteroles and baba with strawberry and lemon cream. Priced at Dh350 including soft beverages and Dh550 including house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
DHABA LANE MEAL DEAL: From the Shami Kebabs and Hyderabadi Haleem to Malpua and Rabri, Dhaba Lane's Eidi offers an array of options to choose from. The Eid Al Adha special menu features items priced from Dh20 and will be available from July 18 to July 24.
Image Credit: Supplied
Kitch-In: The innovative food technology platform helmed by Chef Izu Ani, Evgeny Kuzin and Accor have now launched Arabic sweets by Ayana, Bella’s Bakery and the Kitch-In Dessert Hall.Offering a collection of crafted baked goods and an array of desserts and sweet delights, just in time for Eid Al Adha. Ayana serves traditional Arabic sweets wrapped in vibrant, modern colours, providing the perfect gift for Eid Al-Adha and all year round. Made with regional ingredients and cultural flavours. Bella’s Bakery features a satisfying range of Baguettes, Focaccia Loaf, Multi-Grain Oat Loaf and traditional French Croissants. Kitch-In Dessert Hall brings together and showcases all the tempting and exquisite desserts and cakes from across all Kitch-In brands, including Japanese Cheesecake from Jimoto, classic Korean dessert Milkeu Ba from Soul Sister, rich and decadent Torta Caprece from Gigi and Greek Kataifi from Ap’ola.
Image Credit: Supplied
INDYA BY VINEET: Created especially for the annual Eid celebration, and the extra-long public holiday, the three-course sharing menus feature Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia’s unique take on some of the much-loved dishes and cuisines from across the Indian subcontinent, all complemented with a modern and innovative twist. Located at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, diners visiting Indya by Vineet will enjoy a showcase of some of Chef Vineet’s favourite traditional and contemporary Indian dishes served in a vibrant and welcoming venue. It is priced at Dh200 per person and takes place from July 16 to 24.
Image Credit: Supplied
BRAAI WEEK AT THE CITY GRILL: Al Habtoor City’s South African steakhouse has a special deal this Eid-al-Adha that allows you to enjoy unlimited platters of grilled meats without making a hole in the pocket. Drop by The City Grill from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22 between 8pm to 11pm and enjoy a uniquely South African dining experience at a pocket-friendly price. For Dh165, guests can enjoy braai platters bursting with unique flavours and textures. Each platter includes a portion of meaty steaks, beef ribs, grilled chicken, fish and boerewors.
Image Credit: Supplied
CAFE ANGELINA: This Eid Al Adha the Parisian Cafe Angelina, located in The Dubai Mall and Zero6 Mall in Sharjah is celebrating the special occasion with French luxury. Elevate your dining experience by tucking into the addictive Chocolate Profiterole. Priced at Dh54 this French dessert is made with a light, airy and crispy choux pastry dough filled with vanilla whipped ganache cream, placed on a bed of chocolate and meringue crumble, topped with Angelina’s drizzled signature Hot Chocolate, a beautiful blend of three selected African cocoas from Niger, Ghana and Ivory Coast giving Angelina’s exceptional taste and distinctive texture.
Image Credit: Supplied
GIA: Order in some home-cooked Italian goodness this Eid Al Adha, made with traditional Italian flavours by the chefs from GIA Ristorante. The upscale restaurant located in The Dubai Mall is offering guests the option to order home Lasagna and Tiramisu trays online one day in advance. Made for sharing the trays are put together with fresh ingredients perfect for a feast. Order a Lasagna Tray for Dh349 made up of layers of slow-cooked Bolognese sauce, creamy ricotta cheese and nutty parmesan cheese. Or the Truffle Lasagna Tray for Dh399 and finish with the Tiramisu Tray for Dh299
Image Credit: Supplied
ISOLA: Taking its culinary inspiration from the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia, Capri and Sicily, Isola Ristorante will present a menu of modern Italian classics. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s charming interior and relaxed ambience or in the cooler months opt to dine al fresco with a table on the picturesque terrace deck that offers calming views of the Jumeirah Islands neighbourhood. During Eid, guests can get free pool access with every breakfast main course ordered from the breakfast menu. Every day of Eid, from Monday to Thursday from 8am to 11am.
Image Credit: Supplied
JUMEIRAH ISLANDS CLUBHOUSE: Enjoy a relaxing daycation at a Riviera-inspired pool at the Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Open to all daily from 8am to 7pm, guests are welcome to use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of delicious F&B options. Ideal for groups of friends, couples, or families, The Pool’s cabanas are also available with extra space to enjoy with a minimum spend. During Eid, guests can take advantage of a buy one get one free on all main courses at The Pool. Every day of Eid, from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 7pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
ASMA: Make this Eid Al Adha memorable with the ultimate family feast. Sit back and relax as Asma at Home brings the mouth-watering selection straight to your front door. Starting from Dh48 only, patrons can gather their friends and family for an assortment of dishes that embody a modern take on classic traditional Arabic dishes.
Image Credit: Supplied
JOE’S BACKYARD GASTROPUB: Kick-back and relax over the long weekend at Joe’s Backyard Gastropub in with a menu of comfort-food paired alongside a range of drinks. Groups of friends can enjoy foosball, pool tables, darts and large screen TVs showing live sports. Guests can indulge in a special buy one get one free offer on traditional home-made roast beef with duck fat roasted vegetables, home-braised cabbage, and fluffy Yorkshire puddings with gourmet horseradish sauce. The eatery, which also boasts an outdoor terrace for winter, will be open to guests from 4pm to 1am during the week and from 12pm until 1am on weekends. Every day of Eid, from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 7pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
TBK: It’s that time of the year again when friends and family gather together to celebrate the festivities of Eid Al Adha. With large gatherings comes TBK offers a selection of desserts. On offer, you’ll have the TBK Vanilla Meringue Cake, for Dh350. This torched exterior Italian Meringue cake is a rich yet light treat for all your senses. A stunning dessert made with layers of moist sponge cake and vanilla cream, dressed to impress this dessert is a star at any celebration or the Tiramisu Tray for Dh300 - This Coffee Flavoured Italian dessert literally means ‘a pick me up’ made with ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with bold flavours of whipped eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese.
Image Credit: Supplied
DOLCI BY GIA: Its soft serve season at Dolci by GIA this Eid Al Adha. Located in the heart of The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, in front of GIA, the delightful summer pop-up is open to the public for a limited time only until the end of August. Celebrate the special occasion of Eid with friends and indulge in a selection of unique soft serve ice cream. Try their Velvet Tiramisu Softie made with Black and White Softie served with whipped coffee Mascarpone, Fine Milk Chocolate drizzled with a rich Chocolate Espresso Sauce, Mango Snow a White Vanilla Softie served with fresh Mangoes and Strawberry chunks sprinkled with Coconut Flakes showered with a lush Mango & Passionfruit sauce. Black Pistachio Softie dream made complete with a crispy Basbousa Cigar, Pistachio sauce and a dusting of Pistachio Dust.
Image Credit: Supplied
SUGARGRAM: This Eid Al Adha Sugargram, has delivered an impressive yet cool and classy limited-edition cupcake sleeve to commemorate the occasion. This is not your ordinary Sugargram box, to mark the special occasion Sugargram will be launching a limited-edition Eid Al Adha sleeve that comes decorated with a fluffy sheep adorning summer shades wishing you Eid Mu-BAA.rak! Priced at Dh135 this Sugargram box wants you to celebrate the festivities with full zeal and zest.
Image Credit: Supplied
LOTSA! LAZY CAKE: Lotsa! Lazy Cake has created a special Eid sleeve to mark the occasion. This holiday season indulges in the most Moorish fudgy, crunchy and chocolate rich Lazy Cake. Perfect for the ultimate festive gift or a special treat, this party box comes with nine exciting flavours great for you to enjoy at home while you honour the joyous holiday with close family and friends. Made with festive glittery silver packaging this sleeve is dressed to impress. Aptly decorated with Eid Al Adha sheep on the front and traditional Arabic design this Lotsa! Lazy Cake box wishes Eid Mubarak to each receiver.
Image Credit:
ME DUBAI: The only hotel to be designed inside and out by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, will be presenting a selection of works by Zaha Hadid Architects and Zaha Hadid Design. Launched on May 19, 2021, the curated architectural journey is open to visitors for a minimum of three months, across various areas of the iconic hotel that is housed within the building. Those who check out the exhibition should make sure to stop by Melange bakery to grab a slice of cake.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
BEAU RIVAGE: The Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai restaurant is hosting a family-oriented feast that’s meant to be enjoyed with loved ones, plates are generous and varied, perfect for sharing on this special day. Enjoy the cityscape as you discover the dishes the chefs have prepared for guests. Focaccia and grissini sticks with a smooth olive tapenade are already on your table to nibble on while you wait for your starter. Marinated shrimps, lemony potatoes and citrus vinaigrette start your journey. Wild mushroom soup. Pasta follows in the form of spinach and ricotta stuffed tortellini with a rich cream sauce. Mains include grilled Angus US tenderloin with jumbo prawns. End the meal with orange-infused chocolate cake or salted caramel and chocolate orange delice.
Image Credit: Supplied