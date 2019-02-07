Image Credit:

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while it’s a blissfully romantic day for some, for others it may not be. Looking to avoid candlelit dinners and rose petal bouquets? Escape all the romance here.

SoBe

SoBe is embracing all singles on its rooftop bar. The edgy lounge lights up at night with great views of the palm and the city. The crafted beverages and Latino-inspired cuisine is just what you need to mix and mingle.

Where: SoBe, Fifth floor, W Dubai, The Palm

Cost: Beverages start from Dh39

When: February 14 from 8pm

Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina

Head to Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina where ladies enjoy a complimentary beverage on the house, while all the single men get one house beverage at Dh10. Socialise with like-minded people or break the ice over fun games.

Where: The Address Dubai Marina

Offer: A complimentary beverage for all single ladies; one house beverage for all men at Dh10

When: February 14, from 3pm to midnight.

The House Party Dubai

We all remember the day Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake split… did it come as a surprise? Not really.

To honour this occasion, this Valentine’s Day evening, The House Party Dubai is throwing the ultimate 90s singles party with an evening package of Dh150 for unlimited beverages between 6pm and 10pm. Those who have the names Britney or Justin will be getting their beverages for free. With 90s music on all night, ping pong, foosball, Nintendo and more, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the greatest decade of all time. There’ll also be two beverages included in the package called ‘Cry Me A River’ and ‘Toxic’.

Where: Fairmont Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road

Cost: Dh150 unlimited beverages

When: February 14 from 6pm to 10pm

Smash your ex’s heart

The Smash Room has created the ultimate Anti-Valentine’s Day package that you don’t need a date for, just bring your built up anger from your previous relationship and get ready to have a smashing time. Shatter TVs with your ex’s name spray painted on it, smash 10 glasses as well as bring items you want to destroy, especially gifts from your exes.

Where: The Smash Room, Al Qouz

Cost: Dh175 per person

When: Available between February 10 to 14

Double Decker

Had enough of the lovey–dovey madness? Head down to Double Decker and celebrate Valentine’s Day a little differently this year. Toss a picture or two of your ex into a bonfire and celebrate being single. Enjoy a special buffet spread, live entertainment, a host of games and a bonfire.

Where: Roda Al Murooj Complex, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh250 per person inclusive of house beverages

When: February 15 from 12pm to 4pm

Garden on 8

Grab your fellow singles and enjoy a night of fun at this laid-back spot. Enjoy a sharing food board from Dh95, you can enjoy the ‘Back Stabbing’ garlic wings, ‘Salt in the Wound’ onion rings and ‘Self-centred’ blue cheese beef sliders. It’s like a potion of hatred to your ex, but also totally yummy.

Where: Media One Hotel

Cost: A la carte

When: February 14 from 5pm onwards.

Oak Bar

Don’t have a date? No problem! Join our single’s party at the Oak Bar. Enjoy unlimited beverages from 9pm to 11pm.

Where: Courtyard By Marriott Al Barsha

Cost: Unlimited beverages Dh159

When: February 14 from 9pm to 11pm

Girders Garden

Girders are hosting a No Romance Retro Night. The much-loved venue offers a fresh take on Valentine’s with the best of 80s music and five free beverages for the ladies. Even the gents will enjoy 30 per cent off selected beverages.

Where: JA Hotel JBR

Cost: Free

When: February 14 from 7pm onwards

Bridgewater Tavern

‘Love Sux’ at Bridgewater Tavern, so skip all the Valentine’s drama and party it up with your best pals.

Where: JW Marriot Marquis, Business Bay

Cost: a la carte

When: February 14 from 4pm to 2am

UBK

Those looking to steer clear of all things Cupid-related should head to JLT’s burger spot. As diners walk in, they will be presented with “single”, “maybe” or “taken” buttons for those who are ready to mingle or not. Beverages include ‘love on the rocks’, ‘Cupid killer’ and ‘mind eraser’. Nibbles include the ‘chick please’, a crispy chicken taco roll, garnished with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomato salsa, as well as the ‘fried heart’, a take on shrimp and cheese fries, drizzled with a ranch dressing.

Where: Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A

Cost: Themed menu and beverages started at Dh55

When: February 14 from 7pm onwards

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

On February 15, Singles Awareness Day, celebrate freedom, independence and the joys of being free to mingle. Partygoers can expect a lively pool party atmosphere with beats by DJ Raven. Hailing from Colombia, DJ Raven is a household name in the local club scene with residencies at Catch Abu Dhabi, Shades at The Address Dubai Marina.

Where: Lava Beach Club, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Cost: Dh150 for ladies inclusive of free-flow pink grape and a sunbed, Dh150 for gentlemen inclusive of choice of two beverages from select house pours and hops and a sunbed.

When: February 15 from 12pm to 6pm

