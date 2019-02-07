To honour this occasion, this Valentine’s Day evening, The House Party Dubai is throwing the ultimate 90s singles party with an evening package of Dh150 for unlimited beverages between 6pm and 10pm. Those who have the names Britney or Justin will be getting their beverages for free. With 90s music on all night, ping pong, foosball, Nintendo and more, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the greatest decade of all time. There’ll also be two beverages included in the package called ‘Cry Me A River’ and ‘Toxic’.