More than 3,500 retailers across multiple malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will be part of a season-long event dubbed the ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign, a collection of promotions, brand discounts of up to 80 per cent, a series of Shop & Win rewards, major prize giveaways and rewarding shopping experiences.
Featuring something for every shopper, ‘Unbox Amazing’ will showcase a series of unique exclusive collections from major brands, as well as unique promotional offers only available in Abu Dhabi Emirate.
The massive Shop & Win contactless promotion will see all eligible Visa cardholders with the four participating banks that spend Dh200 or more in participating outlets automatically enter prize draws held throughout the campaign. Shop & Win prizes include Mercedes Benz cars from Emirates Motor Company and the latest technology products from Sharaf DG, amongst others. The Retail Abu Dhabi ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign will welcome shoppers back to malls for an exciting seasonal shopping promotion running from Thursday, July 2 to August 31.
Participating malls in Retail Abu Dhabi’s ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, City Center Masdar, Deerfields, Fotouh Al Khair, Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Ruwais Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Yas Mall.
This event was brought to life by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), alongside Visa, the emirate’s leading malls and retailers; and four leading banks, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank.