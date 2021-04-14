Here's our selection of the best places that make chicken Shawarma in Dubai

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: There’s a certain feeling of comfort when you bite into shawarma. The warm roast chicken covered in toumeya (garlic sauce), all washed down with a cafeteria fruit cocktail. Nothing beats a late-night stop at a shawarma stand in Dubai.

Al Mallah

One of the most loved shawarma spots in Dubai. With three locations around the city, Al Mallah is a popular choice for Shawarma lovers. The staff are friendly and the service is great. They also serve a mean falafel sandwich, if you want to try something different.

Location Satwa, Mamzar, Al Qusais Cost Dh8 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 7am to 2am on weekends from 9am onwards

Al Ijaza Cafeteria

This casual cafeteria is a great place to stop by for a late night shawarma. Al Ijaza is crowded all the time. If you don’t fancy sitting inside, you can just honk your horn and someone will come take your order.

Location Jumeirah 1 Cost Dh6 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 9am to 3am on Friday from 11am to 3am

Al Safadi

Al Safadi is more of a sit down restaurant and one of the most popular Lebanese spots in town. Their shawarma is delicious and authentic. With three different locations in the UAE, this spot is quite accessible to many people.

Locations Al Safa, Trade Centre, Al Rigga Cost Dh10 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8am to 2.30am

Belad Al Sham

From the outside, Belad Al Sham seems like a small and insignificant shop, but once you step inside and smell the chicken roasting, you’ll be glad you did. The quality of the ingredients is great and they have different varieties of chicken shawarma including a Mexican shawarma plate. It’s definitely more expensive than your usual shawarma, but said to be worth the price.

Locations Al Barsha, Al Qusais Cost Dh28 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8am to 12am

Mr. Shawarma

One small cafeteria serving tasty and affordable shawarma. Mr. Shawarma have many options to play with your shawarma bread. They have French bread, Iranian bread, Lebanese bread and many more types.

Location Hor Al Anz, Near Post Office Cost Dh28 per chicken shawarma Timings Open 24 hours

Ikea

This is an unexpected, yet justified addition to the list. The shawarma at the downstairs cafeteria at Ikea is one of the best in Dubai.

Location Ikea Dubai Festival City Cost Dh5 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 9am to 11.30pm

Set El Sham

A great place for those living in and near the Silicon Oasis area to enjoy a delicious chicken shawarma.

Location behind Silicon Oasis, Near Dubai Outsource Zone, Academic City Cost Dh6 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8.30am to 12.30pm

Hallab

This well-loved restaurant is a great Lebanese food go-to. They make excellent shawarma for the more upper crust people, who don’t enjoy the street vibes that come with eating a real Dubai shawarma.

Locations Dubai Mall, Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Mall of the Emirates, Garhoud near the Creek Cost Dh12 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8am to 11am

Istanbul Flower

Not your usual shawarma, this one has more of a Turkish flavour to it. It is one of the best casual Turkish restaurants in town and has been operating for over 10 years.

Locations Near Safest Way in Al Safa, Dubai Marina Cost Dh46 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8am to 11am

Strawberry Corner Cafeteria

This hidden gem is located near what was the old Pakistani Consulate in Bur Dubai. Many claim that it’s one of the best shawarmas they’ve tried in Dubai.

Locations Opposite Madina Supermarket, by the old Pakistani Consulate, Mankhool Cost Dh5 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8am to 2am

JJ Chicken

Easy, casual and a place to grab quick bites. Their grilled chicken is always on point and great quality, so you are getting good clean shawarma meat. Great one to order delivery from.

Locations Al Barsha 1, Trade Centre, Kite Beach, Dubai Marina Cost Dh12 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 12pm to 12am

Picnic Restaurant

This Satwa cafeteria makes amazing chicken shawarma. Their Shawarma is fresh and flavourful. Great place to try after a late night out.

Location Opposite Fakhree Center, Near Satwa Roundabout, Satwa Cost Dh12 per chicken shawarma Timings Daily from 8am to 2am

On the Wood Bakery

This 15-year-old bakery in Dubai makes a great chicken shawarma sandwich. Within just five years, On The Wood have opened 8 branches across the United Arab Emirates. Although they are mostly known for their amazing Lebanese manakeesh, you really should try their shawarma.