Fun, food and parties, here are your top things to do in the UAE this week

Love: It's V-Day!

Image Credit: Hillhouse

Calling all last minute planner out there. It's Valentine's Day this Friday and most people will be celebrating all weekend long. If you don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day, check out our list of over 75 places to go in the UAE.

Party: Thursday and Friday at Base

Image Credit: Supplied

Super Sako

Get ready to turn up this Thursday as Super Sako, the Armenian-American rapper known for his global smash ‘Mi Gna’ is returning to Base this Thursday. A global superstar who has broken barriers by creating songs in Armenian, Arabic and English, his music brings the perfect mix of the East and West and has received over a 100 million views on YouTube. His energetic performances are known to enthrall audiences and with a mix of lights and pyrotechnics, it’s bound to be an unforgettable party.

Location d3 Cost: Free entry for ladies, Dh200 for gents Timings Doors open at 11pm

Skales

Afrobeat is a sound that has taken over the world and one of the artists at the forefront of its movement is Skales. Born Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, the Nigerian rapper is known for his hit songs including "Shake Body", “Take Care of Me" and "Denge Pose”. The legendary rapper, singer and songwriter has collaborated with Nigerian superstars like Burna Boy and Wizkid and brings an undeniable energy to every performance that always get the crowd moving.

Location d3 Cost: Free entry for ladies, Dh200 for gents Timings Doors open at 11pm

Art: Sharjah Light Festival

A scene in Al Majaz waterfront, which forms part of the Sharjah Light Festival 2020. Many of the designs inspired by local culture, stories and traditions or incorporate nature and space, some are based on more modern art and design, all are beautiful and though provoking. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Returning for its 10th consecutive year, the Sharjah Light Festival brings to the Emirates internationally renowned artists to celebrate science, creativity and heritage in a display of lights, colours and music at beloved Shrajah landmarks including the University City Hall, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Police Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Sharjah City Municipality, Al Majaz Waterfront and more. The Sharjah Light Festival runs until the end of this week

Locations: Multiple all over Sharjah Cost: Free timings: Daily from 6 to 11pm until February 15

Happy Hour: Segreto

Image Credit: Supplied

The award-winning Italian restaurant, located between the waterways and summer houses of Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is embracing the traditional Italian happy hour with the launch of L’Aperitivo Italiano, set to take place every other Saturday starting this weekend. Hosted in the bar in Segreto, guests who opt for classic Italian beverages can enjoy an Italian delights including Burrata, Focaccia, a selection of pastas, cheese as well as further Italian surprises. On offer between 7pm – 9pm, guests can enjoy the spread with the sounds of a live saxophonist and singer setting the mood. For those who prefer to dine in Segreto’s restaurant, the Italian Delights menus features a three courses for Dh150. The menu is also available for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 6pm and weekdays from 6pm.

Location: Madinat Jumeirah Cost: A la carte: Saturday from 7pm to 9pm

Fun for kids: Global Village kids fest

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Families can head to Global Village for Kids Fest, where characters from favourite shows spring to life. Kids can take part in a sing or dance-a-long at live theatre shows, starring Chhota Bheem, Angry Birds, PJ Masks, Ben and Holly. Kids are also invited to take part in high energy Bollywood dance workshops. Young guests can also enjoy giant board games such as Battleship, Snakes & Ladders and 4-in-a-row.

Location: Global Village Cost: Dh15 Timings: Daily from 4pm onwards

Party: Bruno Mars Tribute with big band

Image Credit: Supplied

The UK’s most known and loved Bruno Mars tribute act will be performing live at Lucky Voice on Thursday 13 February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Promising an electric atmosphere and tunes to get you on the dancefloor. There’s also a new deal on Thursday evenings between 6pm and 10pm where guests can enjoy unlimited grape and bubbles, as well as 2 hours of karaoke in a private pod for Dh99 per person. A table for Bruno Mars is at Dh150 minimum spend on F&B, while those who don’t want a table can walk in for free.

Location: Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights Offer: Dh99 for 2 hours of unlimited selected beverages and two hours in a karaoke pod Timings Thursday February 13 from 5pm (Bruno Mars comes on at 10pm)

Food + Fun: Rugby 6 Nation foodie deal

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club’s gastropub, and Perry & Blackwelder’s, the city’s original smokehouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, have launched a host of food and beverage deals throughout the 2020 Six Nations. Over the course of the next four, rugby-packed weeks, fans can catch every Saturday and Sunday game at The Duck Hook and P&B, while enjoying promotions on food and drinks. First of all, those who successfully predict the score of the game will also win various prizes, including 50 per cent off their bill, a bucket of hops, or 10 chicken wings. P&B will be rolling out its Band of Glory offer of unlimited signature P&B chicken wings for Dh199. Fans can also try to eat a metre-long hot dog for a chance to win instant prizes if they manage to polish it off within 20 minutes. Over at the Dubai Hills Golf Club, The Duck Hook will have beverage offers that include a buy-three-get-one-free deal on dark Irish hops; a bucket of various mix-and-match hops for Dh150; a bottle of house grape for Dh150; and a bottle of sparkling for Dh185.

Locations: Dubai Hills Golf Club and Madinat Jumeirah Timings: Every Saturday and Sunday during game times

Fitness: Free Self-Love Community Event with Lululemon

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Who needs a Valentine when you can be your own? This Valentine’s Day, Vida Emirates Hills has teamed up with popular athletic brand, lululemon to host a Self-Love festival on the February 14 for a morning of workouts and wellness. Taking place at 8am until 12pm in the tranquil Emirates Hills location, this Self-Love Fest will include a personal development session, yoga, meditation, a HIIT class and much more. Ambassadors and spokespeople from lululemon will be on site throughout the event to help attendees throughout the various classes and to set personal goals.

Location: Vida Emirates Hills Cost Free Timings February 14 from 8am to 12pm

For the kids: Superhero Saturday

Image Credit: Supplied

Warner Bros. in World Abu Dhabi is giving guests the opportunity to become a Superhero for a day with its ‘DC Super Hero Saturday’. Taking place every Saturday until April 4, fans will be able to meet their favourite characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Guests can expect an array of themed activities, photos, a glow in the dark dance party and more.

Location: Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi Cost: Tickets are Dh295 Timings: Saturday from 10am to 8pm

Party: Bongo’s Bingo Is Back

Image Credit: Supplied

The next installment of party madness is back this February for a special Valentine’s special. On Thursday February 13, Bongo’s Bingo has a new home, at Atlantis, The Palm. For this Valentine’s special the theme is of course love, so expect a lot of soppy ballads to get you swaying, followed by those good old fashioned classics. Bingo prizes will also be on the agenda.