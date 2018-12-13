Family Fun: Visit Winterfest
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrates the most magical festive season with the return of Winterfest. The theme park will have live performances, a winter village, an ice skating show, and entertainment that brings the spirit of the holiday season to life. For the first time this year, Winterfest will entertain with an illusion show inside Cinema Maranello, which will feature a performance by a master illusionist. “This year’s Winterfest is set to be the grandest winter-themed celebration we’ve seen at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, “said Bianca Sammut General Manager, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Location Yas Island Abu Dhabi
Cost Dh295
Timings December 14 to 20 from 11am to 8pm
Eat: Check out the new Kizmet
Opened to the public just last week, Kizmet serves what it calls a modern take on soul food, which is inspired by dishes its staff grew up with. Dishes on the menu include small plates called ‘My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry’, which is nothing but a serving of avocado fries with habanero mayo. The restaurant also has a social working space for those looking for a change of scene from their office.
Location Downtown Dubai, next to Dubai Opera
Cost various
Timings Daily from 9am to 11pm
Party: Enrique Iglesias in Dubai
Pop star Enrique Iglesias is set to perform at The Pointe, a new waterfront destination on the Palm Jumeirah, on December 14. The ‘Hero’ singer will be part of an entertainment event that kicks off at 4pm, with his headlining set taking place at 9pm.
Location The Pointe
Cost Dh194.90
Timings December14
Food: Unlimited Paella
Fancy all you can eat paella? Thursday nights at Flooka celebrate Spain’s greatest export, paella. Cooked on the alfresco terrace, you can enjoy unlimited supplies of fresh fish and saffron-rich rice for Dh75 per person.
Location Flooka Dubai, Dubai Marine Resort
Cost Dh75 per person for unlimited paella, Dh105 per person for unlimited paella with 2 glasses of grape house
Timings Every Thursdays from 7pm to 11.45pm
Laugh: Jaspreet Singh stand up show
Jaspreet Singh is one of the top comedians to come out from India. Popular for his keen observations and boundless energy on stage, he has taken his brand new show to the UK, Australia and he has toured over 30 cities in India. Head down for some serious belly laughs.
Location Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
Cost Dh100
Timings December 15 from 8pm onwards
Eat: Try vegan cauliflower pizza
Home-grown UAE-based organic pizza company, Freedom Pizza, has added a new, cauliflower crust to their menu. Cauliflower is naturally higher in vitamin C and K and contains antioxidants. This new crust serves as a ideal base for health-conscious people looking for pizza that is lower in carbs and calories. Freedom Pizza is the first UAE-based pizza delivery company to offer the option of a cauliflower crust. The new crust is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
Festive Fun: Habtoor Palace Festive garden
Explore a winter wonderland of festivities brimming with decorations and holiday carols in the Versailles Gardens at Habtoor Palace. From activities including fun rides for the little ones and a Yuletide of traditional bites, the festive market comes alive with fun and ﬂavour for everyone to enjoy.
Location Habtoor Palace, near the Dubai canal
Cost Free
Timings Daily from 3pm onwards
Bake at home!
Check out our recipe page for ideas on what to bake during the festive season. Our top recipes include stollen cake as well as gingerbread biscuits.
Check them out here!
Movies
Johnny
Release Date: 14 December 2018
Starring: Prashanth ., Sayaji Shinde
Language: Tamil
Odiyan
Release Date: 14 December 2018
Starring: Mohanlal ,, Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier
Language: Malayalam
Thuppaki Munai
Release Date: 14 December 2018
Starring: Hansika Motwani, Vikram Prabhu
Language: Tamil