There are a lot of diverse things to try this weekend and we have included something for everyone - the free, the budget-friendly, the luxurious treats and more.

Free milkshakes party: Boston Lane

One of Dubai’s hidden café gems, Boston Lane, turns one this weekend and is celebrating in true Boston Lane style – a milkshake party. Owned by Australian expats and inspired by Melbourne's laneway coffee culture, Boston Lane is tucked away in the Courtyard, Al Quoz and will be slinging free milkshakes all day long this Saturday. The café also boasts classic-corner shop favourites like brioche “Breaky” rolls, cheese and garlic toasties and a range of wholesome bowls and with the launch of five new concepts within The Collective space, we can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday.

Location Al Qouz, The courtyard Cost Free Timings Saturday from 8am to 7pm

Party poolside: Tropical Pool and Beach Brunch

Get tropical every Friday at Zero Gravity with their Tropical Pool and Beach Brunch, which includes unlimited food and beverages from a tasty menu, serving dishes such as shrimp & avocado salad with mango dressing, chicken & pineapple salad, Jamaican beef patties and Hawaiian pizza jerk chicken washed down with your favourite fruity beverages. And of course, pool access is included!

Location Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina Cost Dh295 for girls and Dh345 for boys (No charge for single beds on a first come first served basis) Timings 1pm to 5pm

Art: Check out a new exhibition

The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, the university’s academic museum-gallery, has opened its fall exhibition titled Ways of Seeing in the main gallery space. “Ways of Seeing” is curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, Founders of the multi-disciplinary curatorial platform Art Reoriented, Chairmen of the Montblanc Cultural Foundation, and Affiliate Curators at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin. The exhibition brings together 26 artists through 41 works spanning a variety of media from painting, sculpture and photography to sound, film and installation. The exhibition features a substantial number of new artists and artworks, while keeping core works from its previous presentations. Check it out this weekend!

Location NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery Cost Free Timings Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 8pm (Closed on Sunday)

Movies: Check out The Nun!

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “The Nun” explores another dark corner of the “Conjuring” universe, whose record-setting films have terrified audiences around the globe. The new fright-fest, directed by Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”) and produced by James Wan, and Peter Safran, the latter of whom has produced all the films in “The Conjuring” franchise, delves into the shocking origin of the demonic Nun Valak, who first made her evil presence known in “The Conjuring 2.”

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a nun, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned. Read the full review here!

Tribeca: A free comedy night

Home of Dubai’s hottest banter, Tribeca’s got your laughter quota for September sorted with its new comedy night. The new night premiers this Saturday, bringing talent from all over the world to its stage, Tribeca will be featuring comedians from the Ukraine, North America, India and beyond. The comics behind the first edition of Stitches and Giggles include Kristina, Tbone, Tai, Arzoo and Arno. In celebration of its launch, the first edition of Giggles and Stitches is free. Bar snacks and dinner will be served as normal.

Location Tribecca JA hotels and Resorts Cost Free Timings Saturday, September 8, from 7pm

Budget gourmet lunch: Gaucho

For just Dh130 per person, you get to enjoy three courses at Gaucho DIFC. This business lunch is perfect for you to try out some of the best offerings from Gaucho without spending too much as can be the case if ordering from an a la carte menu. Their steak dishes are to die for and this three-course menu hits all the right notes for a perfect meal. You get to choose one each from a choice of starters and mains, ending with either one dessert or coffee.

Location Gaucho DIFC Cost Dh130 per person (includes VAT) Timings 12pm to 3pm on weekdays Contact +971 4 422 7898

Free Family fun: Indoors at City Centre Deira

Enjoy a fun family day at Deira City Centre with their latest multi-sensory entertainment idea. ‘INDOORS’, a live entertainment exhibition which is free, has 16 street food concepts and 5 home-grown retail brands to shop at. All this is accompanied by interactive experiences, from movie screenings (with popular children’s movies) to street performances, in addition to Karaoke and a live band section. A dedicated entertainment area will include VR games, skills games and arcades, as well as workshops for the kids.

Location City Centre Deira (next to Sharaf DG) Cost Free Timings 1pm to 8pm (details on their website) Dates Until October 7

Party: Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day

Full of colour, vibrancy, and a festival atmosphere, it will be a day like no other at Fogo de Chão with great food and genuine Brazilian dining– an authentic gaucho experience, where every cut of meat is carved tableside, and complemented by a curated selection of grape. The brunch packages start at 12pm (going on till 4pm) with the best of premium meats followed with a house party vibe until 8pm with a live DJ and beverage offers. If nothing else, bring a green lime to this event to get a complimentary signature beverage.

Location Fogo de Chão Timings 12pm onwards (September 7) Contact for prices +971 55 814 5000

Food: Try a new vegan treat

Cool down and refresh the healthy way with Wild & The Moon’s New Gazpacho Collection and L.A. Super Bowl Salad. One red dish and three green and all equally delicious and good for you, available at their Al Serkal Avenue home.

Their new dishes are made from local and organically sourced fruit and vegetables, with the red one being a tasty combination of strawberries, tomatoes and red pepper and the vibrant green selections ranging from a blend of pineapple, cucumber, macadamia and mint, an avocado and a spirulina concoction and lastly a kale and cashew blend. Alongside the soups comes their new L.A. Super Bowl Salad, a combination of hydrating and sweet watermelon, cucumber, dehydrated black olives, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, mint and homemade vegan cream cheese.

Location Al Serkal avenue Cost super bowl for Dh49, gazpachos for Dh32 Timings Open weekdays from 8am to 8pm, weekends from 8am to 10pm

Staying in?

The Cheesecake Factory is on Deliveroo

Deliveroo, has exclusively launched Dubai-favorite, The Cheesecake Factory as the newest restaurant available on the app. A longtime standing UAE favorite since opening in 2012, The Cheesecake Factory is known for bringing a huge variety of delicious, memorable food to hungry people; from salads and Glamburgers, to larger than life desserts. Now, for the first time ever, fans of the restaurant can order their favorite Cheesecake Factory meals directly to their doors! So, for those days where you feel like having friends over and catching up across the dinner table, order your favorites via the Deliveroo apps and enjoy.