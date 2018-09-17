Party: 5ivePillars and Pizza Express Live

UAE based fashion brand 5ivePillars will be launching their new Pastel T Shirt collection and other pieces from previous collections too. So head over to Pizza Express Live to eat amazing cuisine from a specially designed "5ivePillars Favorites" menu for the evening and shop at the event. There will be live performances by Abri and Funk Radius, DJ Liutik, Jaysus Zain. The event is open to the public.

Location is Pizza Express Live, Bay Square, Business Bay Cost Free Entry Timings Thursday September 20 from 8pm to 12am

Party: Nikki Beach’s Re-Opening Party

This weekend, the famous Dubai beach club, will be celebrate its re-opening from 11am until 9pm for a fun-filled pool party featuring beats from Nikki Beach Resident DJs and other artists. The venue will be decorated with inflatable pool toys for lots of water-based fun, as well as extra entertainment to keep you on your feet from day to night. So get ready for grass skirts, leis and hula dancing at the luau-style pool party. And remember, dress to impress in your favourite Hawaiian outfit.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost for bar access Dh250 (with Dh200 redeemable on F&B) and Dh300 (with Dh250 redeemable on F&B) for single loungers Timings On September 21 from 11am to 9pm

Health: Try float fit

The Jebel Ali Recreation Club is hosting a Float Fit class every Saturday. Float Fit classes are 30 minutes workout on water. Where the core workout focuses on coordination and balance cardiovascular fitness, increase flexibility, enhances posture, mental wellbeing and muscular strength.

Location Jebel Ali Recreation Club pool Cost Dh60 for non-members and Dh 40 for members per session Timings Every Saturday from 8.45am to 9.15am

Food: Try a vegan brunch

Tribeca, a New York-themed resto-bar in JBR, is crushing vegan stereotypes with its new vegan menu and brunch. The Just Veg menu highlights include Carrot tartare, the Vurger, vegan bun stuffed with a bean, carrot, and onion patty, sinfully crispy strips of tofu bacon, and a mind-bogglingly delicious vegan chipotle mayo and a Vegan caramel and banana brownie. Their beverages are packed with ingredients like activated charcoal, agave, and lemon. The Just Veg It brunch will feature vegan, gluten-free, and calorie-controlled options. The menu will list the ingredients, calories, and nutritional data of every dish and drink. All the dishes featured on Just Veg It will be available during the vegan brunch.

Location JA Ocean View Hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence Cost Dh249 for soft drinks, Dh349 for house beverages, and Dh 449 for bubbles Timings Every Friday from

Party: Toy Room's Hip Hop Night

Enjoy a mid-week Hip-Hop session with the mighty DJ Bliss and the 411 Nights crew at Toy Room's "We Are Toyroom" event. Leave your day to day at the door and join this fun, cool, music-led night where everyone gets lit and locked! Hip-Hop crew, let's go!

Location Meydan Cost Free Entry Timings Wednesdays from 12am to 4am

Fun: A free illusion event with the family

Yas Mall, the largest mall in Abu Dhabi, is hosting a cool experience for visitors this month with a home inspiration event, Yas House of Illusion. Held at Town Square, the Yas House of Illusion offers four rooms of illusions. One is the Room of hidden treasures, the lounge, the majlis and the ames room. Each room is designed with mixing augmented reality, 3D art and optical illusions to provide the perfect photo opportunity with gravity-defying shots. All without even using a filter.

Location Yas Mall Cost Free Timings All day from September 19 to 22

Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Music Jams Night

Music Jams is a platform for established and amateur musicians that brings the community together to enjoy live music covering a range of genres. Join us at our bi-weekly Music Jams where you can perform for the public or support local talents.

Location Larte Restaurant Cost Free Timings September 19 from 7pm to 11pm

Food: Have a casual lunch at McGettigan's

The special lunch menu features all of McGettigan’s favourites, as well as a variety of dishes that take less than 20 minutes to prepare, making it an ideal express lunch spot. For a deliciously filling quick bite, guests can try the California Jr. Club Wrap, with turkey, avocado, veal pancetta, bib lettuce and tomato; or opt for classic comfort food, a ham and cheese toastie, with veal pancetta, tomatoes, onion, oregano on sliced bread, to get through the day. Another hit on the express menu is the superfood salad, made with carrots, red cabbage, onions, spinach, courgette noodles, peas, cashew nuts, sesame oil and a touch of soy citrus.

Location McGettigan's JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Cost various Timings Daily from 12 pm onwards

Good deed of the week: Smile cookie

The Tim Hortons is inviting residents across the UAE to share a smile with the return of its second annual Smile Cookie campaign in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation to support their treatment program for children. It kicks off on Monday. Head over to any of the Tim Hortons outlets and buy yourself a chocolate chip Smile Cookie, and all proceeds will go to children in need. Last year the campaign raised over Dh337,000 to support the children of Al Jalila Foundation.

Location All Tim Hortons outlets Cost Dh7 per cookie

Movies

Johnny English Strikes Again

Release Date: 20 September 2018

Starring: Ben Miller, Emma Thompson, Rowan Atkinson

Language: English

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Release Date: 20 September 2018

Starring: Anna Ador, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Language: Hindi

Wildling

Release Date: 20 September 2018

Starring: Bel Powley, Liv Tyler , Brad Dourif

Language: English