If you have normalised feeling groggy in the morning before your first cup of coffee, this is for you. Being unable to get fully awake even after getting out of bed is a sign of poor sleep quality. Lack of good sleep can affect every aspect of your well-being. Here are some tips to bring your sleep back on track.

Get plenty of sunlight

Your body’s natural sleep cycle is activated when exposed to sunlight. So, get as much as you can in the early hours of your day to get your body’s sleep cycle in check. At the same time, avoid looking at the light right before you go to sleep. Keep the screens away and read a book to bed instead.

Understand sleep cycles

Did you know that your sleep is split into cycles of three different phases? Every time you fall asleep, you go from phases of light, deep, and REM sleep, respectively, taking around 90 minutes for a complete cycle. It’s easiest to wake up during light sleep, and therefore it is the best time to do so. Time your alarm to ring after 5-6 90-minute cycles to take advantage of this.

Feel cosy in bed