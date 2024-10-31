In today’s rapidly evolving world, education must go beyond traditional academics to equip children with the skills they need to navigate future challenges and seize new opportunities. According to reports from the World Economic Forum and Forbes, 85 million jobs will remain unfilled by 2030 owing to skill shortages resulting in a potential loss of $8.5 trillion.

As a GESS award-winning, STEM.Org accredited and a Dubai SME-certified incubator, Trusity is redefining modern education by focusing on bridging the skills gap in the current generation to ensure children and youth are better prepared for the future.

Through innovative teaching methods such as project-based learning, gamification, interactive virtual world learning experiences and augmented reality, Trusity builds 21st century skills with a focus on STEM, employability, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. These programmes build creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability and resilience that empower youth to build successful career pathways.

TruPreneurs, Trusity’s flagship entrepreneurship course designed to ignite entrepreneurial thinking in young learners equips them with practical tools to transform their ideas into scalable ventures, focusing on innovation, problem-solving, communication and collaboration to solve real-world challenges.

Through its recent partnerships with Spinneys and Liv Digital Bank by Emirates NBD aiming at food innovation and fintech respectively, Trusity promotes new and innovative ideas that can be brought to life.

Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity, unveils Trusity’s TruVerse, along with Yousef Lootah, Senior Manager, and Abdelaziz Almaazmi, Director of Dubai SME Image Credit: Supplied

As a certified incubator, it extends classroom learning into the entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering youth opportunities to present their projects on global platforms, such as the GITEX Expand North Star and other pitch competitions, where they can network with mentors, industry experts and investors to gain valuable insights on start-ups, incubation, market access and fundraising.

“Our goal at Trusity is to build a generation of youth who are not only academically proficient but also capable of navigating the complexities of the modern world,” says Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO of Trusity.

“By integrating technology, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy into our curriculum, we ensure youth are equipped to drive innovation, build successful careers, and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Understanding AI and its applications is critical in today’s tech-driven world. TruVerse, Trusity’s pioneering initiative, introduces learners to AI through an immersive, gamified, and story-driven approach.

By making complex technological concepts accessible and engaging, TruVerse fosters a deep understanding of AI and inspires learners to explore the digital age’s exciting possibilities. This immersive environment blends education with gaming, ensuring that students not only understand AI but are motivated to master the skills shaping the future. The new platform was soft launched in collaboration with Dubai SME at the recently concluded GITEX North Star.

In addition to promoting entrepreneurship and AI education, Trusity addresses a vital gap in today’s traditional education system — financial literacy. The Wealth Wise programme equips students with essential financial knowledge, from managing personal finances to understanding broader economic principles. As financial independence becomes increasingly important, Wealth Wise empowers youth with the tools to make informed financial decisions and achieve long-term financial stability.