Preserving nature and tradition

Adiv Pure Nature, an artisanal social enterprise involving the natural dyeing of textiles, was founded in 2008 by Rupa Trivedi. Her sole aim was to revive and preserve India’s unique, ancient tradition of the natural dyeing of fabrics.

Rupa Trivedi, CEO, Adiv Pure Nature

By using different plant-based elements, such as rose and marigold petals from the temple and vegetable wastes of onion skins, coconut husk and pomegranate peel, the business creates beautiful sustainable textiles. According to Trivedi, the company is a small yet important dot in the global endeavor of sustainability and in the preservation of the invaluable art of natural dyeing.

“Adiv seeks to make natural dyeing a commercially viable project and not just a hobby. It aims to benefit the ecosystem at every stage of the production process. The core concept of Adiv’s work is based on recycling and sustenance, and focuses on preserving the ancient art of natural dyes. This awareness of sustainability through a simple yet well-honed practice will make not only India but the world a better place,” says Trivedi, CEO of the company.

The Temple Blessings, which is Adiv’s flagship programme, is a unique initiative that began in collaboration with the Siddhivinayak Temple of Mumbai. Through the initiative the flowers offered at the temple are regularly collected and recycled as natural dyes for their fabrics. The flower blessings are given new breath and re-registered on cloth as a physical reminder of their original intention.

Since its launch, the company has flourished and has worked with well-known Indian designers and international buyers. Adiv’s work has been showcased at the Reuben Museum in New York and the Venice Biennale amongst others, and thus has exhibited to the world the beauty and tradition that can be found within incredible India.

Saving lives through tech innovation

Divanshu Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, and Moinak Banerjee, Co-founder and Product Head, of Solinas Integrity, are both engineers who recognised that access to basic human needs, such as clean water and sanitation, was still a critical concern for many Indians. Their challenge motivated them to develop technologies that address real-world problems such as manual scavenging.

“Between 2017 and 2021, 330 people tragically lost their lives in India due to hazardous conditions while cleaning sewers and septic tanks,” says Kumar.

Divanshu Kumar and Moinak Banerjee, Founders, Solinas Integrity

“Despite the government’s official abolition of manual scavenging, this practice persists due to societal structures and a lack of technological solutions. This not only endangers the lives of sanitary workers but also leads to groundwater pollution, manhole overflows and significant public health challenges. Similarly, many key cities face droughts and receive contaminated water, resulting in diseases like cholera,” he explains.

Solinas was launched as a climate-tech start-up dedicated to eliminating hazardous and inhumane practices and improving existing water and sanitation infrastructure through the use of robotics, AI, and sensors. Since its inception the company has seen much success.

Kumar says, “We have executed our innovations in more than 30 Indian cities to revolutionise water and sanitation management. Our Endobot, powered by Swasth AI, has been deployed in over 20 cities, saving more than 700,000 litres of water daily through early defect detection, improving water quality by identifying over 1,000 contamination points and reducing sewer overflows by detecting over 200 blockages.”

The inspiration for launching Solinas Integrity began during Kumar’s final year of his master’s in product design at IIT Madras.

“My final year project received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its social innovation. During this time, along with my professors, we envisioned the goal of eradicating the inhumane practice of manual scavenging,” Kumar says.

Having worked closely with sanitary workers and witnessing first-hand the severe hardships they faced, including frequent respiratory issues and skin rashes, an important goal at Solinas Integrity is to eradicate inhumane practices and improve the overall dignity and quality of life for sanitation workers in India.

Creating a cleaner planet

Pollution and the expulsion of emissions are a concern the world over, both for the health of residents and that of the planet. Fortunately, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder of BluSmart, is an advocate for clean energy and helping create a cleaner future.

In 2019, the first-generation entrepreneur co-founded India’s first and the largest electric vehicle ride-hailing service and electric vehicle infrastructure network.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart

“At BluSmart, we are decarbonising, electrifying, and revolutionising mobility in India with a vision towards a 100 per cent emission-free future, in line with India’s ambitions to be a global leader in transitioning to cleaner transport,” says Jaggi.

“Over the 525 clean kilometres that have been driven on our platform, BluSmart, through its services, has saved 40 million kgs of CO2. As advocates for clean energy, we have etched an indelible mark in India’s clean energy landscape.”

With air pollution being a major concern this is undoubtedly welcome news.

“India faces severe environmental chal lenges, including high levels of air pollution, which contribute to health problems and climate change. By promoting electric vehicles and sustainable practices, we can drastically reduce emissions and enable better quality of air in the congested urban cities,” says Jaggi,

“This shift not only helps in lowering air pollution levels but also sets a benchmark for sustainable urban mobility in India. By promoting electric mobility and sustainable living, we are ensuring that people can enjoy a higher standard of living with fewer health risks and a cleaner environment. As citizens and leaders, we have a social responsibility to address the pressing issues of our time.”

Driving financial empowerment

Kunal Jhunjhunwala is the founder of Airpay Payment Services. The company is one of India’s leading omnichannel digital payment solution providers and has revolutionised access to financial services. According to Jhunjhunwala, Airpay is not just a technology provider but a catalyst for positive change in communities, driving financial empowerment and inclusion.

“Our dedication to providing a seamless, accessible financial services technology platform continues to create opportunities and foster growth, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location or background, has the chance to thrive economically,” says Jhunjhunwala.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Airpay Payment Services

“We have significantly extended financial inclusion and ensured last-mile connectivity by empowering more than three million business owners. The tangible improvements in local communities are evident and small business owners who previously struggled with limited access to financial tools can now manage their transactions efficiently and grow their businesses. This empowerment has increased economic activity, job creation and a more robust local economy. Our financial inclusion platform is not just part of our mission; it is the cornerstone. We aim to empower India’s 600 million unbanked population.”

By addressing the needs of both businesses and consumers, Jhunjhunwala suggests that Airpay has effectively bridged gaps in the financial ecosystem, making financial management and transactions more efficient and inclusive. Within the enterprise, they have now provided banking and formal financial services to over 6 million unserved consumers across over 4,54,825 villages, 581 districts, and 36 states and union territories in India.