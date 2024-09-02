Redington, a leading technology integrator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, hosted its flagship event – The Vertical Congress Summit – at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai. This landmark event brought together over 200 commercial and enterprise decision-makers from end customers to delve into groundbreaking ideas and tech solutions that are reshaping the BFSI, Education, Healthcare and Hospitality sectors.

The summit featured industry titans such as Huawei and Red Hat as Diamond sponsors; AWS, Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, Freshworks, Forescout, DigiGlass + Securonix, HP Inc., and Microsoft Surface as Gold sponsors; and HPE Aruba and Newland EMEA as Bronze sponsors.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry leaders and gain technical proficiency from 26 silent technology breakout sessions running parallel in different rooms through headsets; while exploring cutting-edge strategies and innovations across the key verticals. The summit also showcased innovative solutions from over 12 industry players across various sectors, offering a glimpse into the future of technology.

Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington Middle East and Africa, comments: "The Vertical Congress was a resounding success, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry. It reinforced our commitment to driving innovation and partnerships across key sectors. The insights shared and connections made at this event will undoubtedly shape the future of technology integration in our region.

"As we move forward, the collaborations initiated and the knowledge gained will catalyze continued progress, enabling us to navigate and lead the evolving digital landscape with greater agility and foresight.”

"The Vertical Congress was an exceptional gathering of leaders and visionaries sharing insightful ideas that redefine industry outcomes," says Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington MEA. "The summit perfectly aligned with our commitment to advancing collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape through our channel ecosystem. The Vertical Congress was an opportunity to highlight Redington's role in accelerating technology adoption and reducing barriers to innovation for organisations across key verticals. We look forward to hosting more such thought-provoking platforms for our stakeholders, fostering continued dialogue and innovation in the industry.”

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO at Redington MEA, says, “Technology is delivering powerful solutions across diverse industries, resulting in greater efficiency and output. Redington is laser-focused on reducing the technology friction – i.e. increasing adoption of innovation, working together with its extensive partner community, for customers across different verticals. This commitment empowers organisations to leverage cutting-edge advancements and drive transformative results in their digital businesses.”

Redington’s objective of driving its IP – The Vertical – is to give prominence to each valuable sector in the region today where digitalisation is taking place at a rapid pace. The company aims to be a pioneer in aggregating industry-specific solutions and delivering customised offerings for customers in each vertical.