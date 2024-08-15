Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is a multidisciplinary university offering its students and faculty a vibrant learning ecosystem designed around its multicultural and innovative ethos. Prof. (Dr) S. B. Mujumdar, a renowned Professor of Botany, established Symbiosis, in 1971 to help foreign students, then studying in India. The institution is based on the principles of Vedic thought of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World is One Family.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, declared Symbiosis as a deemed-to-be-university on May 6, 2002 and since then has grown in leaps and bounds to be a large multidisciplinary university offering quality education in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes under eight disciplines including Law, Management, Computer Studies, Medical & Health Sciences, Media & Communication, Humanities & Social Sciences, Engineering, and Architecture & Design to students coming from 85 different countries.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has the main campus in Pune, four branch campuses (off-campus centres) spread across different parts of the country including Bengaluru, Karnataka; Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Hyderabad, Telangana; and Nagpur, Maharashtra; and an upcoming off-shore branch campus in Dubai, UAE, which has received approval from the Ministry of Education, India, and is undergoing accreditation from the CAA, Ministry of Education, UAE.

The university proudly embarks on a new and exciting chapter, bringing its esteemed legacy of world-class education to the heart of the Middle East. Symbiosis International University, Dubai will be offering several bachelors and masters programmes in Dubai, commencing from September 2024.

At the undergraduate level, the programmes are Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and Bachelor of Computer Applications, while at the postgraduate level, the university will offer its flagship management programme, the Master of Business Administration (MBA). The distinguished faculty and robust industry-academia interface will equip students with 21st-century skills.