The battle against cancer is often fought with the support of loved ones and the medical community. For Maysaa Abdullah Rashid, this support became a ray of hope throughout her daunting journey. From diagnostics to chemotherapy and recovery, the strong backing from her medical team provided the strength needed to endure and overcome the challenges following her breast cancer diagnosis two years ago. During Cancer Survivor Month, Maysaa joined several other patients at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah to share their recovery journeys.

The event, which honored and celebrated those who have faced cancer and emerged victorious, inspired both survivors and current patients battling the disease. Many survivors emphasized the importance of sharing their stories to bring strength and hope to those still fighting cancer.

“It reminds us all that we are not alone and that with the right support and care, we can overcome even the toughest challenges,” said Maysaa, an Iraqi expat.

“After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I advise everyone to do routine screenings because early detection will help your recovery. I underwent a supportive treatment journey thanks to an experienced medical team who helped me with psychological and moral support,” she added.

Muhammad Aman Hussein, who recovered from colon cancer, ringing the bell during an event marking Cancer Survivor Month Image Credit: Supplied

Stories of triumph and courage

One of the survivors, Gita Nakarni, recounted her battle with breast cancer. After her diagnosis, Gita underwent a rigorous three-year treatment regimen at the hospital. “I want to tell others like me to believe the doctors and open up about their problems. They will guide you and treat you like family,” said the Nepali expat.

These brave individuals faced their treatment journeys with courage, overcoming moments of doubt and fear. During the event, they celebrated their cancer-free status by ringing a bell, symbolizing their triumph. Earlier this year, Burjeel Holdings launched the ‘Ring for Life’ initiative to celebrate significant milestones in patient journeys, from the commencement of treatment to the joyous moment of completion.

Another inspiring story came from Muhammad Aman Hussein, an Ethiopian expat who recovered from colon cancer. “I am thankful to the Almighty. I will always remember the support of the medical team and the community for keeping me motivated throughout,” shared Muhammad.

Recovered cancer patients at an event organized by Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, to mark Cancer Survivor Month Image Credit: Supplied

An inspirational gathering

The patients who gathered at the hospital had all received treatment from experts in the Oncology department under Burjeel’s cancer care network. Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Holdings, emphasized the importance of such events in fostering a sense of community and support among cancer patients and survivors.

“Events like these highlight the incredible resilience of our patients. It’s a celebration of life and a proud moment to acknowledge the medical advancement here in the UAE,” said Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi.

Dr. Mehdi Afrit, Specialist in Medical Oncology at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, emphasized the significance of acknowledging the victories in cancer treatment.

“Each survivor’s story demonstrates the advancements in oncology and the comprehensive care we provide. Celebrating these recoveries is essential as it gives hope to those still undergoing treatment and reaffirms our commitment to fighting cancer,” said Dr. Afrit.