Revolutionary skincare solutions for radiant skin

Top dermatology centres in the UAE offer revolutionary skincare solutions to achieve radiant skin. Aesthetics by Aster is one such initiative, says Dr Aneesh KP, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). These days advanced treatments utilise the latest scientific advancements to rejuvenate and refresh your skin, ensuring a glowing complexion. Some of the options include customised facials (hydra facial, oxygen facial, etc.), chemical peels, microneedling, and other innovative treatments designed to cater to your unique needs. These treatments help combat signs of ageing, improve skin texture, and achieve a brighter, more even skin tone, under the expert care of leading dermatologists.

Aesthetics in dental: Achieve a healthy & natural smile

According to Dr Nishant Khurana, Specialist Dentistry at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown, aesthetic innovative dental treatments prioritise both health and appearance, transforming your smile.

Cutting-edge procedures such as laser dentistry for gum contouring, dental implants, and minimally invasive techniques for cavity treatment offer effective solutions for various dental issues, including discolouration and misalignment.

Other procedures such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and Invisalign aligners enhance the natural beauty of your teeth and give you the smile you missed. With customised treatments tailored to your specific needs, achieving a bright, healthy smile that boosts your confidence and leaves a lasting impression is possible.

Image Credit: Supplied

Breakthrough in hair loss treatments

As we age, our hair growth slows down and may even stop due to shrinking hair follicles, explains Dr Hanaa Gasem Mergeny Mohamed, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah. This can lead to gradual balding, which often affects our confidence. Genetic factors play a major role, causing male pattern baldness in men after puberty and female pattern hair loss with age.

Meanwhile, treatments are available to reduce hair loss and promote hair regrowth in balding areas. These treatments include:

* PRP for Hair

* Mesotherapy

* Stem cell procedure

* Hair growth factor

* Hair filler treatment

Aster Clinics offers personalised solutions for hair loss remedies.

Revolutionary laser hair removal for summer

As per Dr Juwariya Tasneem Syeda, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), laser hair removal is a popular choice for achieving smooth, hair-free skin during the summer. The laser targets the pigment within the hair follicle, thereby reducing hair growth over time. It is effective in various areas, including the legs, arms, underarms, and bikini line.

If you are planning for a vacation and beach-ready body, laser hair removal is the option for you. The treatment is quick and relatively painless, making it a convenient option for those looking to minimise hair removal routines. Schedule your sessions well in advance of your summer plans to ensure optimal results. Enjoy the confidence of silky-smooth skin all season long.

Enhancing feminine wellness with aesthetic gynaecology

Aesthetic gynaecology focuses on improving the appearance and functionality of female genitalia affected by childbirth, ageing, genetics, and other factors, explains Dr Astha Mishra, Specialist Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches.

Treatments such as PRP therapy, peeling, mesotherapy, fillers, Botox, and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) address concerns. It also includes intimate area rejuvenation, scar treatment, and cellulite reduction.

More aesthetic gynaecology services include post-C-section scar maintenance and underarm lightening to enhance overall wellness. Whether seeking post-menopausal rejuvenation or solutions for stretch marks, aesthetic gynaecology helps women regain confidence and well-being.

Transformative surgical interventions for lasting beauty

As per Dr Suhas S, Consultant Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool and Aster Day Surgery Centre, for those seeking to enhance their appearance and boost their confidence, transformative surgical interventions are now offering a path to achieving long-lasting, beautiful results. They enhance natural features and restore youthful vitality.

* Facelifts

* Rhinoplasty

* High-Definition Liposuction

* Breast Augmentation/Reduction

* Tummy Tuck

* Mommy Makeover

* Hair Transplantation

* Gynaecomastia Correction

* Non-surgical - Botox and Fillers

These procedures are designed to address individual aesthetic goals for both men and women with precision and care. Advancements in surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive methods and innovative technologies, ensure safer, more effective, and aesthetically pleasing outcomes.

With Aster’s specialised care, you can trust that your health is in good hands. Let us be your partner in wellness and embark on this journey together towards a healthier, happier life.

Visit Aster Clinics and Hospitals today because your best self begins with us!