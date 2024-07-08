Calling all football fans to watch the highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 FINAL match between England vs Spain LIVE on Sunday, 14th July at 11:00pm on the big screen at Roxy XTREME, the largest cinema screen in the region at Dubai Hills Mall and at Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR, City Walk with English commentary and at Al Khawaneej with Arabic commentary.

Guests can sit back in plush reclining seats and indulge in Roxy Cinemas' menu offerings specially created for the match, including Crispy Fish & Chip Burger, Chipotle Roasted Chicken and Churros in addition to the classic snacks such as Popcorn, Nachos and Hot Dogs.

That’s not all! Guests watching the match can look forward to special surprises under their seats, including movie tickets, classic cinema snacks, and passes to top Dubai attractions such as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, The Green Planet™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, Coca-Cola Arena concert tickets and more as part of ‘Movie Magic brought by Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024’s’ ‘Lucky Seats’ campaign at Roxy Cinemas.