Al Qasr Brunch, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Immerse yourself in a weekend of ultimate indulgence and flair, enjoying an elegant culinary experience that showcases exquisite delicacies from around the world, expertly prepared at live cooking stations and captivating performers, ensuring that the afternoon is nothing short of extraordinary.

Price: Saturdays from 1–4pm, soft packages - Dh450 per person, house beverages - Dh550 per person, bubbly - Dh750, and Dh325 per child between 4-11 years old.

Call: 800 323232

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

The stylish lounge, diverse sharing platters to feast on, glamourous vibes at the rooftop venue, a DJ to keep everyone grooving, and free-flowing beverages make this a chic place for brunches.

Price: Saturdays, soft drinks package — Dh199; house package – Dh299; bubbly package – Dh399

Call: 052 124 3113

BCH:CLB — W Dubai, West Crescent — The Palm Jumeirah

Have a beach brunch in style, soak up the sun, sip on beverages, and dive into the venue’s glistening pool. Panoramic views, show-stopping live performances, Mediterranean flavours, and vibrant decor create a playground of fun all day. When the sun sets, the brunch transitions to an after-party on the beach, taking the celebrations into the evening.

Price: Every Saturday — 1 to 4pm, soft packages start from Dh375 per person; house: Dh450 per person; premium: Dh595 per person; after party packages (by the beach): three house drinks: Dh100, three premium drinks and/or cocktails: Dh150

Call: 04 834 3803

Brasserie Du Park, Park Hyatt Dubai

Step into a world of luxury and class, enjoying a revamped edition of the classic Traiteur Brunch, outstanding cuisine, mesmerising views of the creek and the city’s beauty, stunning cerulean views, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Price: Every Saturday 1–4pm, Dh495 with non-alcoholic beverages, Dh695 with sparkling beverages, Dh825 with bubbly

Call: 04 602 1814

Mekong, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Enjoy the intriguing Asian flavours, both familiar and novel, as age-old recipes are reinterpreted for the modern palate. Choose to sit out on the breezy terrace that overlooks the mangroves, or inside, where floating dining pods are the setting for a magical and transporting experience.

Price: Sunday brunch Dh475 per adult including free-flow bubbly, Dh325 including free-flow soft drinks, Dh162 per child aged 5-11

Call: 07 204 2222

Raia Restaurant & Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm

Get an exceptional celebratory experience at The Panorama Brunch 2.0 After Dark, offering an unforgettable evening of indulgence. A meticulously curated dining adventure features awe-inspiring gastronomic creations, exotic cocktails, and captivating entertainment, all set against a stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic cityscape, allowing you to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Price: Every Saturday from 7pm to 11pm, Soft Raia — Dh299, Riveting House — Dh399, Ravishing Bubbles — Dh499

Call: 04 275 4444

Sky High Brunch, CÉ LA VI Dubai

Indulge in a sensational set menu amidst the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s skyline, including the iconic Burj Khalifa. Enjoy groovy beats, live entertainment, and unparalleled views, promising a day filled with fun and festivities.

Price: Saturday Brunch from 12:30 -4 PM, Soft Brunch: Dh390, House Brunch: Dh490, Bubbly Brunch: Dh690, Rosé Bubbly Brunch: Dh790

Call: 04 582 6111

Turquoise, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Elevate the brunch experience by relishing a feast reminiscent of royalty at this Turkish restaurant. Enjoy a spread featuring a variety of seafood delicacies and premium meat options, all meticulously prepared to please the palate.

Price: Saturday brunch — Dh525 per person.

Call: 02 492 2222

TABÛ, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai

Embark on a flavourful journey of discovery, relishing a Samurai Brunch. This promises an afternoon of culinary indulgence and captivating entertainment, immersed in the rich influences of Middle Eastern and Asian flavours, ensuring an unparalleled atmosphere from beginning to end.

Price: Saturday brunch Dh333 — soft beverage, Dh444 — house beverage, Dh555 bubbly, after party Dh120 per package 3 selected drinks at TABÛ Lounge

Call: 054 793 0931

The Lounge, Address Beach Resort

Image Credit: Supplied

This cosy and vibrant venue, nestled in the busy lobby area, is ideal for a daytime escape to enjoy the Spring Blossom Afternoon Tea. A range of taste sensations, a tempting selection of teas and coffees, and an elegant ambience ensure guests are well looked after during their tea-time ritual.

Price: Dh300 per set, between 3-7pm

Call: 04 879 8866

Vendôme, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Treat your loved ones to this elegant venue, an immersive showcase of local and international dishes — an expansive culinary canvas with a modern and spacious atmosphere, themed entertainment, high ceilings, and indoor and outdoor spaces.

Price: Dh350 for soft drinks, Dh650 for bubbly and Dh150 for children over four