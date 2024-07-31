Critical steps, unique challenges

Starting an e-commerce business is like launching an online shop, and includes some critical steps, each with its own unique set of challenges.

Logistics

Effective logistics provide timely delivery and proper return management. However, logistics has been a big bottleneck in finding a service provider effective enough to collaborate with — extremely necessary for customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Storage

There is a need for storage facilities that are appropriate and meant to maintain products safely in an organised manner, be they small, like a warehouse, or big, like a fulfilment centre. The storage solutions should accordingly be able to fit well for proper inventory control.

Website development

This is one of the core aspects and involves preparing products for listing, acquiring quality imagery, and coming up with detailed descriptions of the items. Thereafter, one should look for a trusted partner for the payment gateway, so that smooth and safe transactions are guaranteed to clients.

Financially draining

All these processes are costly, leaving entrepreneurs with start-up dreams in no doubt about the scope of financial hurdles to overcome. The task to cohesively find and manage website development and logistics partnerships, together with storage facilities and other operational expenses is an uphill task for new start-ups. This is precisely where RAKEZ can help with its expertise and reach.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Collaborate with RAKEZ to realise your dream e-commerce business

At RAKEZ, the commitment to support businesses in the realm of e-commerce is total, and its offerings are one-of-a-kind, curated to your every need. Be it as a partner or guide, or both, RAKEZ is present every step of the way as one navigates the path to e-commerce success. Providing cost-effective, one-stop solutions, the RAKEZ e-commerce package is tailored to address all business needs.

Cost-effectiveness

The e-commerce package from RAKEZ is extremely cost-effective and offers competitive license fees and different flexible payment terms to reduce the initial investment, ensuring that a start-up or small business can launch without having much of a financial burden.

Easy process

RAKEZ makes it easier to set up a business, with less time and resources. It will continue to further empower and ease the process for entrepreneurs to start their businesses easily, quickly and effectively.

End-to-end solutions

The RAKEZ e-commerce package starts from Dh6,000 and gives access to a suite of services from Amazon, the world's biggest online marketplace. Services include tools for seamless seller registration and onboarding, seller education through on-site training, in-person workshops and live webinars. All this offers great support in helping users list their products well, and in selling them well on Amazon so businesses make more gains in visibility and sales.

The e-commerce package also comes with support teams to ensure the digital journey is as smooth as can be. Some of the key features of the RAKEZ e-commerce package include the following:

• One-stop shop for all your requirements

• Co-working centre membership

• Access to business networking events

• Other essential services including VAT registration, accounting and compliance

Networking and access to events

With more than 23,000 businesses calling RAKEZ home, the free zone entity offers an excellent ecosystem for networking with some of the best minds in the region and globally, across several sectors and key industries. Partners and valued clients also gain access to RAKEZ’s exclusive events and activities, offering industry-focused groups, informative seminars and more, all designed to foster networking, learning and a sharing of experiences.

The right ecosystem to start an e-commerce business

RAKEZ's e-commerce package is an easy, all-in-one solution for entrepreneurs who want to venture into the e-commerce sector. Optimistic in its approach with regard to cost-effective ideas of setting up and pursuing business, RAKEZ remains the right companion to enable you to venture into and develop your e-commerce business in the UAE.